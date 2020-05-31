NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County voters on Tuesday will be asked to approve a half-cent sales tax that would fund services related to public safety and provide cities in the county annual savings on dispatching costs.
If approved, officials hope to raise about $3.6 million annually. Almost half of that money would go toward 911 dispatching services for the county, and the rest would be given to the sheriff's department and towns for public safety needs. With the sales tax in place, officials with the Newton County Central Dispatch Center say it would completely fund its operations.
The center currently handles all 911 calls and dispatching for emergency services in the county. Each municipality in 2020 will pay roughly $6.83 per call for the service.
If the sales tax measure passes, the county will eliminate those fees paid by cities, as well as a 15% tax that landline phone customers pay for 911 services, said Chancy Huntzinger, director of the center. Landline revenue has already been declining to the point where the Newton County Commission has provided about $1.8 million to the center over the past 10 years, she said.
"Telephone tax revenue has declined by 34% over the past 20 years as people have moved to cellphones," Huntzinger said in January. "This will help us grow. For us, it will fully fund 911 service and let us add four additional dispatchers, as well as increase training and update our tech."
Newton County is one of the only counties in the area that does not have a sales tax for 911 services. County Commissioner Alan Cook said that outside auditors have recommended asking voters for such a tax for more than a decade.
If passed, the revenue would be shared among the following departments:
• 45% would go to the Newton County Central Dispatch Center.
• 20% would go toward the sheriff's department.
• Another 20% would be used for capital projects.
• 10% would go toward reserve funds.
• 5% would be divided among Diamond, Granby and Seneca for city departments related to public safety.
For voters in the city of Neosho, this is one of two half-cent sales taxes they will be asked to approve. In a separate measure, the city of Neosho is asking for a similar sales tax to fund its fire and police departments.
If the county measure is approved, the city of Neosho would benefit financially by not having to pay dispatch fees. For fiscal year 2020, Neosho has budgeted about $114,000 for those fees.
