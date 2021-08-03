CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emergency dispatch managers and area firefighters, law enforcement and emergency medical officials can start planning the future of emergency communication in Jasper County after Tuesday’s election, which saw a resounding vote in favor of a sales tax increase.
Voters approved an increase in the sales tax that supports the Jasper County 911 dispatch system from one-tenth of a percent to one-quarter of a percent by a margin of almost 3-to-1.
The vote was 2,921 “yes” votes and 1,110 “no” votes.
Dispatch center Director April Ford said she was excited to get to work building the county’s radio system of the future.
“I’m absolutely so humbled by the election results and just the fact we’ve had so much outpouring of support and just so many people giving us really good feedback,” Ford said. “They were taking the information we’ve been giving and spreading the word. We’re excited to get started. I’m so excited to get started building out a countywide radio system for all of our county agencies.”
The increase was the first since the countywide 911 dispatch system was established in 1994.
Davis estimated the revenue produced will more than double from about $2 million to about $4.6 million annually once the tax takes effect at the beginning of the calendar year.
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said the vote was “a plus for all fire departments in Jasper County.”
“The radio system they’ve got is way outdated,” Gunter said. “The way they’re talking, it may upgrade all the fire departments’ radio systems together plus some stuff at the 911 center that needs upgrading. I think it’s going to help everyone out in the long run.”
Gunter said his firefighters have trouble talking to the dispatch center if they have to get out of their vehicles and use their hand-held radios.
“We have problem with radio reception or getting back to the dispatch center because the towers are so far apart,” Gunter said. “If you’re in a mobile unit in a vehicle then it’s fine, but if you’re on a hand-held radio, it’s tough. When you’re working a scene you can’t just have a mobile with you all the time.”
Carl Junction fire Chief Joe Perkins said all the fire departments around his fire district use different radio systems making communication tough in instances where mutual aid is needed.
“We’ve had to come up with creative ways just to be able to talk to our incoming mutual aid partners, and the same if we go anywhere else,” Perkins said. “ In reality, it’s 2021, and there’s zero reason that we aren’t on the same page countywide.”
Ford said she’s already been in discussion with radio manufacturers and people involved in planning radio systems.
“I’m real excited to learn from people who have been successful at it just to make sure we have a good system built out for everybody,” Ford said. “The hardest part for dispatchers is listening to field units try and talk on their radios and then not being able to talk back to their dispatcher.
“They get really scared for their officers, for their firefighters, for their EMS personnel. I talked to the dispatch room as soon as County Clerk Charlie Davis called me, I called the comm center, and they were just so excited and elated because they know it’s been an officer safety and responder issue for such a long time, and now they feel a sense of relief.”
