PINEVILLE, Mo. — Anita and Gary Burney moved to Back Acres Homestead in Southwest Missouri three years ago to find a quieter life.
Just a few miles from both the Arkansas and Oklahoma borders, the Burneys’ homestead features a lovely stone house, chickens, a garden, some bison next door — and lots of open space for dreaming. The Burneys believe their homestead will soon be a place where “we will begin the journey of helping families during these difficult times.”
Anita has been selling her artwork at the local farmers market, and these past two years she watched as the market, like many across the country, took on a new role: becoming a lifeline and a safe space to shop outdoors for their community.
“Up to the pandemic, it seemed like everybody was just taking for granted that there’s always going to be food on our tables and shelves in the grocery store are always going to be full,” Anita said.
She also saw how often farmers had to throw away the produce that they worked so hard to grow after the one market day was done.
“I just got to thinking that we needed a hub or some kind of a way that we could connect farms to the local families around here,” she said.
So after the market’s season ended in August, Anita began researching food hubs and decided that it was just what her community needed. Officially launching this spring, customers wanting local produce and meats will be able to order them on their new Farms to Families at Bear Mountain website all year.
It’s an opportunity to make people feel safer about getting their food during the pandemic, prevent tasty local produce from going to waste and expand that sense of community that the farmers market offers every week, Anita said.
Tracey Johnston, who owns Bourbon Creek Cattle with his wife, Carol, said the Burneys will be giving them a big lift in getting the word out about their beef products.
“They are so committed to this,” he said. “When I first sat down and talked to them about it, I could just sense their excitement of trying to be one the new food hubs out there.”
How it works
One of the first things that Anita did in planning for the food hub was set up a website where customers will be able to view and order the products.
Right before Thanksgiving, she started meeting with local farmers, bakers, crafters and anyone with products “related to food or farms.” Those partners will give Anita an itemized list of what they have available each week.
The Burneys’ job is to put the inventory on their website and let people know what they can expect. From Saturday to Tuesday, people can get on their website, scroll down through the products and make an order.
“When they make an order, we immediately send that order to our business partners or merchants,” she said. “And they fulfill that order, and they bring products to us to our location on Wednesday.”
Pickup days for customers will be Thursday or Friday, and they will have designated pickup locations in Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri. They will have delivery service in a 20-mile radius, or customers can pick up at their homestead on Saturdays.
They are currently in a “soft opening” phase to make sure they work out any kinks by the spring, when their produce offerings will really start booming.
A local restaurant has said they are interested in using the local Angus beef for their menu, as well as provide prepared frozen dinners and pies that customers could pick up at the food hub anytime.
Anita, who used to run a portable-building business for 10 years, has already got her eye on a lofted barn that they’ll use for the hub’s structure, which will be up by spring.
Surviving and thriving
For 45 years, Gary was a Baptist pastor in the Arkansas and Oklahoma area. He is currently a business professor at Ecclesia College in Springdale, Arkansas. And before the pandemic, the couple would lead Bible study group trips to Israel.
When they moved to the homestead three years ago, they fell in love with the farmers market community. Aside from the food hub, they also started a Facebook group where people can exchange ideas about growing and storing food.
The pandemic has shifted the conversation, Anita said, and has more people thinking about how they can provide their own families with food.
“That’s also what we want to do,” she said, “is share with people how they can grow their own foods, even if they live in an apartment. We’ll give them ideas on how to grow foods and how to eat healthy at the same time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.