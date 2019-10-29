Evidence including 65 "Free Froyo" gift cards from a frozen yogurt shop connected a Webb City man to one of 14 recent commercial burglaries, all involving broken windows and stolen cash registers.
Dakota K. Ogden, 28, faces charges in connection with three of those break-ins.
In all three new cases against Ogden, police said in documents filed in Jasper County Circuit Court that entry into the businesses was gained after business hours by breaking open windows with rocks and taking cash registers.
The latest burglary charge filed so far against Ogden cites one on Oct. 18 at Orange Leaf frozen yogurt store, 2330 S. Range Line Road.
In a statement detailing why Joplin police had probable cause to arrest Ogden, Officer Wesley Massley wrote that Ogden was arrested Oct. 20 for driving with a revoked license. In a search after the traffic stop, police found three "Free Froyo" gift cards in his possession.
As a result, a search warrant was obtained for Ogden's apartment, listed in the court documents as 3323 N. Range Line Road, Apt. A. There police recovered 65 of the "Free Froyo" gift cards entitling the bearer to free frozen yogurt.
"The Orange Leaf business owner and manager were contacted and stated that there is no explainable reason why someone would be in possession of 65 of their cards with the exception of the person who possessed them burglarized the business and got them from the register where they were stored," Massley wrote in the affidavit supporting the court complaint filed against Ogden.
Ogden also is charged with second-degree burglary for an Oct. 16 break-in at Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant.
Entry there was gained by breaking a window with a rock and a cash register was stolen. Police reported that the cash register contained $10 in change and some checks, but the damage to the restaurant's electronic equipment amounts to $12,000 because three computer terminals were damaged when the register was pulled from its connections to the terminals.
As a result of the traffic stop and search warrant obtained, police found three checks owned by Los Lunas that had been left in the cash register at the restaurant.
A third burglary charge was filed in connection with a break-in Oct. 13 at the Rangeline Antique Mall, 3421 N. Range Line Road.
Police stated in an affidavit regarding that case that Ogden was observed on a store video surveillance recording going in on Oct. 12, requesting to use the telephone, then leaving. Early on the morning of Oct. 13 while the business was closed, a man was shown throwing a rock through a window, entering the store and removing two cash registers that store personnel said contained about $1,300 in cash and checks.
When police compared a video of the burglary to the one showing Ogden earlier, they said the man in the videos was wearing the same jeans and shoes. "The jeans have distinctive holes in both legs compared by size, shape and amount," the affidavit states.
Police also state in two of the sworn statements that no other similar commercial burglaries have taken place in Joplin since Ogden was arrested Oct. 20.
