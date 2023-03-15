CARTHAGE, Mo. — A federal appeals court has ruled against the city of Carthage in a lawsuit against a railroad company over repairing or replacing four bridges, including the historic Oak Street Bridge, leaving the city in limbo as to what to do next.
Carthage City Attorney Nate Dally told the Carthage City Council on Tuesday that a three-judge panel with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that the statute of limitations had run out on the city about a year before the city first filed a lawsuit in 2019 asking the court to force the railroad to fix the bridges.
“So kind of where we stand now as far as our lawsuit goes, it’s essentially done at this point,” Dally said. “The lower court ruled that the railroad does own the bridges, but they found that the breach-of-contract statute of limitations had expired. When we realized they weren’t doing maintenance, we only had five years to file the enhanced breach-of-contract lawsuit.”
The lower court held that the five-year clock started at the very latest on Feb. 15, 2013, when the city sent a letter to the railroad demanding that it fix the bridges.
“Accordingly, the statute of limitations for the city’s breach of contract claim began to run by no later than February 15, 2013,” the lower court said in its opinion. “The city filed its complaint on Jan. 2, 2019. Because the complaint was filed more than five years after the city’s breach of contract claim accrued, the claim is untimely. For this reason, the Court grants (Union Pacific Railroad Co.’s) motion for summary judgment on the city’s breach of contract claim.”
City Administrator Greg Dagan said that leaves the city in limbo as far as fixing the bridges because the lower court’s ruling that the railroad owns the bridges also still stands.
“We don’t own the bridges,” Dagnan said. “If the Oak Street bridge fails its next inspection, the city can’t do anything about it other than block it. We will tell MoDOT to call the railroad and tell them to close it. We closed that pedestrian walkway when it failed even though we didn’t really think they were our bridges at the time.”
Long-term issue
Carthage and the railroads have been talking about bridges and railroad crossings for more than 15 years.
In 2006, the city tried to use bridge money from Jasper County to make repairs to the Oak Street bridge, but the railroad demanded that the bridge be made longer and higher, essentially requiring that a new bridge be built.
Discussions between the city and railroad eventually broke down, and the city filed its lawsuit against the railroads in 2019 asking a court to find that the railroad is responsible for maintenance of bridges on Oak Street, Sycamore Street, Walnut Street and High Street and a number of railroad crossings, and that it had failed to do that maintenance.
Court filings show that the lawsuit originally included several railroad crossings, but most of those have been repaired and were removed from the suit.
The bridges were built in the 1920s. The Sycamore Street bridge was closed permanently after a state inspection in 2013, and the Walnut Street bridge was similarly closed in 2019. The Oak Street bridge, a landmark on Route 66, is rated for vehicles weighing no more than 5 tons, and the walkway for pedestrians on the north side of the bridge was closed several years because of cracks in the walkway supports that did not affect the structure of the bridge itself.
In other business
The city is enacting a whistleblower policy that will allow city employees to report to a city official anonymously if they see something they believe is corruption in the city administration.
The council heard on first reading an ordinance creating a whistleblower policy and a way for city employees to report problems without fear of retaliation.
“This is just a bit of housekeeping for us,” Dagnan said. “We have in the past couple of years formed a human resources department, and we’re always reviewing policies. We did have a grievance policy, but it kind of stated that if you thought your boss was doing something corrupt that you were supposed to tell your boss. So we really didn’t have a mechanism where they could go outside the chain of command and report directly to HR, so this just allows them to do that without retaliation. It’s really just a standard policy everywhere.”
The council will take a final vote on the policy at its meeting Tuesday, March 28.
