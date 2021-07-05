One of the most extensive renovations of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage in the 126-year history of the building is on schedule for completion late this month or in early August.
Western District County Commissioner Darieus Adams said some workers are making cosmetic improvements to the main floor of the courthouse while others are completing an extensive overhaul of the second and third floors, rearranging space to add a courtroom on the second floor, and redoing and refreshing office spaces on both floors.
“I want people to kind of draw their own conclusions, but it's going to be spectacular. There’s no question from what it was before to what it is now,” Adams said of the $4.5 million renovation. “It is a complete makeover, especially the second and third floors. The first floor is probably, in all honesty, cosmetic, but even at that, with the new floor and the walls refreshed, there will be a wow factor.”
The two other major construction projects underway are proceeding on schedule but are not as close to completion as the courthouse renovation.
• The county is adding space for 100 beds and other facilities in a $12.5 million expansion to the Jasper County Jail in Carthage.
• Work is continuing below ground level on underground facilities as steel starts to rise for the skeleton of the new $35 million Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin.
Other quarters
Work by Crossland Construction and its subcontractors began about a year ago on the renovation, forcing some county offices and operations to move to other quarters.
All court hearings and the Jasper County Circuit Court clerk's operations were handled in Joplin, with the county leasing the former Joplin Public Library on Main Street for temporary use as courtrooms.
The Jasper County assessor’s office moved its operations across Third Street to a former land and title office on the north side of the square in Carthage.
“Everything is going well. We’re kind of in the sprint toward the finish line,” Adams said. “They anticipated day for us to do our final walk-through is still July 22, so we’re still on track with that.”
Adams said the first floor is getting a makeover with new flooring, including the Jasper County seal in the center of the four corridors entering the building, as well as repainting the walls and revitalizing the wainscot.
Adams said the offices on the first floor have stayed open with minor inconveniences to operations, but the work on the second and third floors was extensive.
“It’s a complete renovation on the second and third floors,” Adams said. “The third floor will be the two jury-capable courtrooms and the one family courtroom. There will be all new offices for the circuit clerk and a holding cell for the sheriff.
“The second floor will be the assessor, and we’ll have a new courtroom there, a non-jury-capable courtroom, but a beautiful courtroom there and then offices for the prosecuting attorney and the children’s division of the prosecuting attorney’s office.”
Adams said he hopes some county operations can start moving back into the courthouse late in July or early in August. The county assessor will likely stay in its temporary offices for a few extra weeks as it works through appeals of some of the thousands of impact notices it had to send to property owners in Jasper County who saw their property assessments go up.
Adams said the county plans to work with the Carthage Chamber of Commerce to hold a ribbon-cutting and rededication to celebrate the work.
County jail expansion
Adams said the 100-bed addition to the Jasper County Jail in Carthage is on schedule for completion in January 2022.
The expansion will increase capacity to 283 inmates and provide space for some of the services needed to operate a modern jail.
It’s the first major addition to the jail in decades.
County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said the addition will provide meeting rooms and space for programs to help inmates stay out of jail once they are released by the judicial system.
The new spaces will be used to provide better mental health and telehealth facilities for inmates’ mental and physical well-being.
It could also be used to offer classes to inmates to teach them skills to keep them out of jail.
New courts building
In Joplin, the new Jasper County Courts Building is a hole in the ground where First Baptist Church, Pearl Avenue and a parking lot used to stand, but Adams said the steel skeleton started rising over that hole early last week.
The new building will replace the existing building at Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue, which was built in 1975.
Adams said workers are building the underground facilities, including secure parking for officers of the court and sally ports, a holding cell and secure elevator for inmates being transported from the jail in Carthage to court in Joplin.
In the existing building, the inmates entered through a public door on the north side and were with members of the public on stairs and as they moved through the second and third floor halls to courtrooms, creating a security hazard.
Gayle Crane, presiding judge of the Jasper County Circuit Court, said in 2020 that the county had outgrown the existing building and desperately needed the new one.
Adams said it’s on schedule for completion late in 2022.
