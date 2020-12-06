CARTHAGE, Mo. — People across the county are used to the pandemic changing annual traditions. Construction, not so much.
Renovations in the Jasper County Courthouse have altered plans for an annual holiday adoption tree to benefit people who are county wards. Instead of a full tree, ornaments have been hung in the public administrator’s office, where Public Administrator Angie Casavecchia is seeking donors who want to make a few Christmas wishes come true.
The program has been running since 2009, Casavecchia’s first year in office.
“It dawned on me that not everyone had something to open on Christmas,” Casavecchia said. “We did this to make sure all our wards had something.”
Fortunately, the need is not as great as in years past. Ordinarily around 200 wards were highlighted on the tree. But this year, the number is about 40.
The biggest reason for the reduction is the COVID-19-related stimulus payment from earlier in the year. Many of the wards qualified for the $1,200 payment, and that helped them catch up with needs completely, Casavecchia said.
Like the county’s other wards, the 40 people in the holiday program are all older than 18 and have some sort of disability, such as physical or psychiatric disabilities. Others are senior citizens with dementia, Casavecchia said.
In addition to the gift tree, the office is seeking personal hygiene products, including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and liquid body wash.
Both trees are available at the public administrator’s office, located at 116 W. Second St., Suite 203, in Carthage. Donors may visit or call to adopt a ward or two. Adoptions will be available until about Dec. 15 in order to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.
Details: 417-358-4268.
