A conceptual plan for construction of the new Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin would involve vacating a block of Pearl Avenue and part of an alley to make room for the planned judicial complex.
The Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday voted to pass a recommendation to the City Council for approval of the request by the Jasper County Commission to vacate the avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets as well as part of Meridian alley to the west of Pearl near Seventh Street.
An engineer on the project, Matt Murphy of Lawrence, Kansas, said part of that alley is needed to provide for a parking area for court personnel.
Darieus Adams, Western District county commissioner, said one of the features of the new campus will be trees and green space along the Seventh Street side as well as the front side of the building and public parking lot on the Sixth Street side.
"We went to great pains and great effort to make sure we've got green spaces for everybody," Adams said.
He said he expects the project to go out for construction bids in late July or early August.
The county has cleared the site where the former First Baptist Church building had been located at the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue. The county also has purchased the land across Pearl Avenue from the courts building, including the office buildings at 606, 608, 610 and 614 S. Pearl Ave. as well as a lot behind 601 S. Byers Ave.
Buying those properties and building a new courts building is a $35 million project funded by a quarter-cent sales tax voters agreed in the April 2019 election to extend.
The zoning panel approved a motion to strike a request by the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. from the agenda to approve vacating an unused portion of Sergeant Avenue between 24th and 25th streets.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said there is an error in the legal description of the undedicated street that must be corrected and advertised before action can be taken on the request.
The panel also approved a preliminary plat for Eagles Edge subdivision, which is to be built on West 32nd Street, although the specific location is unclear on the agenda.
Builder Lance Ledford said the plan is to build 154 houses ranging from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet on 40 acres.
A request by builder Joe Standeford to rezone property west of Douglas Place from single-family residential to two-family residential to build two duplexes met with neighborhood opposition and a recommendation for council denial.
Seven neighbors submitted petitions of protest to the plan. One resident said that some other duplexes built in the neighborhood are a source of problems that have required police attention. Another resident objected to extra traffic and density of residents that he said multifamily housing has created in the area.
The panel passed with recommendations for council approval requests:
• To rezone property northwest of A Street and Oliver Avenue from single-family to two-family residential for a development by 210 Rentals LLC.
• To rezone property at 5526 W. 32nd St. from nonretail commercial to neighborhood commercial for future commercial development, requested by Stanley Weaver.
• To vacate a stormwater easement south of 26th Street and Irwin Avenue, requested by Jasper Products.
