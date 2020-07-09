All day the city has buzzed about the mask ordinance passed last night by the Joplin City Council. Our website and social networks have been filled with heated discussion and questions about how the law works.
Joplin's law was inspired in part by a similar one passed in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a region dealing with a similar spike in COVID-19 cases. In tomorrow's edition, she'll report about that city's law, what's different about Joplin's and how the law has been working in Fayetteville over the last few weeks.
Joplin's not alone: The Neosho City Council will hold a special meeting tonight over its prevention law. The meeting is an extension of its Tuesday meeting, which drew a crowd over how churches were omitted from a draft council members were to discuss. Joe Hadsall (that's me!) will report on the discussion and what the council decides to do.
As for breaking news today: We had a series of big decision from the Supreme Court dealing with tribal lands in Oklahoma and President Donald Trump's tax returs. Also, an AMBER Alert was issued for an abduction of two children from McDonald County.
Enjoy your Thursday night, folks. We'll be here when you're ready for the latest news.
