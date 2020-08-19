The number of known COVID-19 cases in the two-county Joplin metropolitan area since the pandemic began pushed past 3,000 on Wednesday.
Total cases reached 3,033 with 517 of those reported in Joplin, 1,494 in Jasper County and 1,022 in Newton County. Joplin reports all deaths within the city limits, and Jasper and Newton county officials handle all deaths outside the city limits.
Joplin's active cases Wednesday were reported at 77, up 10 since Monday and 34 since Aug. 10. Jasper County's active cases were 110 and Newton County had 148, according to reports from the respective health departments. That's 335 active cases within the metro area.
Health officials gauge the status of the virus spread by a seven-day rolling or moving average of new cases.
Dan Pekarek, the acting Joplin health director, said Joplin's seven-day average of cases on July 17 was 6.75 cases per day. It dropped to 3.57 per day on Saturday. On Wednesday, he said the rate was 7.57 cases per day.
"It's certainly is going up," Pekarek said of the infection rate. The largest population group contracting the virus is adults ages 20 to 39 because they are moving around the community more with jobs, activities and children.
Another measure health officials watch is the rate of positives with local virus tests. Pekarek said local hospitals are reporting their rates at 7.3% to 7.6%. A rate of 5% or less is desirable to keep the curve of new infections flattened in order to reduce the threat of overwhelming hospital capacity and health care personnel.
"The cases are trending up, and we don't have a single cause to point to," Pekarek said Wednesday. This week, seven cases were found among incoming students at Missouri Southern State University, but that is the largest commonality group detected recently, he said.
"Ours have been going up too," said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department. He said he does not have a recent seven-day rolling average available for the county, but added: "We have days when we have 30 cases and then for two or three days we get five or six cases."
The county had 110 active cases as of Tuesday night. Two weeks ago the county was down to 42 active cases. In July, active case counts ranged from 115 on July 23 to 76 a few days later. The decline was because of the number of people who could be released from isolation.
A month ago, Jasper County had a total of 1,150 cases; on Wednesday, the number was 1,494, an increase of 344 cases in 30 days. "So we're averaging about 10 a day," Moehr said.
He too has not seen contributors to the increase except for an outbreak at Webb City Health and Rehab last week that affected 32 residents and one employee.
"It seems to be more community spread right now. We had some people who went to church camp, and it started spreading among their contacts and other contacts. What we're seeing now is mostly community spread," Moehr said.
In Newton County, unlike what Joplin and Jasper County are experiencing, cases continued in August a decline that started in July. So far, active cases have dropped from a high of 240 on Aug. 7 to 148 on Wednesday. The high in July was 423.
There have been ups and downs in those numbers the last couple of weeks, but for now the cases are going down.
"Hopefully we'll stay in that cycle for a few days," said Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department.
Twenty-seven deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Jasper and Newton counties, and another 21 deaths reported in the Joplin city limits. All Joplin deaths were at Spring River Christian Village.
