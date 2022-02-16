Today in the Globe newsroom we continued to track COVID-19 across the region.
Local hospitals and health officials report that a surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant continues to wane across the region. This decrease was something that top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted to occur in February.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The state of Missouri planning an official end to the pandemic.
- Updates on plea deals in a Lawrence County murder case.
- State lawmakers attempting to make initiative petitions more difficult.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
