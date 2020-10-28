The Bryant Student Health Center at Pittsburg State University has tested 45 students for COVID-19 in the past week, with nine testing positive, according to information released Wednesday by the university. The number of students in isolation was at 17, and 50 students were in quarantine. Among faculty and staff, no cases were reported in the past week.
PSU also administered tests to 11 athletes, with no positives.
Testing for this weekend's football game took place Wednesday for all players, coaches, crew and staff who will be on the field during the game.
Missouri Southern State University reported four new student cases of COVID-19 and no new employee cases for the week ending Oct. 25, according to its dashboard. That compares with five new student cases and zero new employee cases reported a week prior.
