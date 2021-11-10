Unlike November 2020 — when COVID-19 cases and deaths were reaching unprecedented heights across the region — pandemic-related numbers at both Joplin hospitals continue to trend down.
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials late Tuesday afternoon reported nine COVID-19 patients, though just six were active, with the other three out of isolation. Of the six, two were in the intensive care unit and one was on a ventilator. At Freeman Health System on Wednesday, 13 patients — 11 at Freeman West, two in Neosho — are being treated for COVID-19, with two on ventilators.
Numbers have slowly fallen over the past six weeks, Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, calling the numbers “encouraging news.”
Those numbers are far lower than what the region witnessed a year ago this month, when Jasper and Newton counties recorded 4,311 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths between Oct. 30 and Dec. 1, 2020. During the first week of November 2020 alone, the two Southwest Missouri counties recorded 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The decreasing numbers “are due in large part to all the positive measure that everyone’s taken — getting the vaccine, getting the booster, practicing social distancing ... wearing your mask whenever possible; all those things are so very important,” Baker said. “Clearly, it’s working.”
Dr. Saima Bano Memon, with Mercy Hospital Joplin, said Tuesday that despite the positive numbers and trends, “I don’t want to put my guard down. I still want to be cautious because every time that we’ve overcome (COVID-19), when we’ve gotten over the hump, something else hits.”
Vaccination numbers
On the vaccination front, the city of Joplin continues to lead Missouri with a 57.4% completed vaccinated rate, or 29,209 vaccinated residents. Joplin residents who have initiated the vaccination process is 63.7%, which also leads the Show-Me State.
In Jasper County, 30.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, or 23,745 residents. Newton County is sitting at 29.3% fully vaccinated, or 14,185 residents.
Statewide, 56.1% of Missouri residents — or just over 3 million residents — are fully vaccinated, with 56.1% having initiated the vaccination process.
Flu season back
For the second year in a row, the flu season is taking place during a worldwide pandemic. Last year’s flu season wasn’t really a season, mostly due to masking, social distancing and other safety measures brought about by the pandemic. This year’s flu season, now in its sixth week, is having more of an impact on Missouri residents.
From this time last year, according to state health sources, “we’ve seen a 25% increase in flu cases,” said Jessica Liberty, Freeman’s infection prevention manager.
She said people “need to be aware of that having flu and COVID is a very real and strong possibility, so it’s so important for the community to receive their flu vaccines” before the end of November, which is when most hospitals see a traditional surge in flu cases among their patients.
Both the flu shot and either the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster shot can be administered on the same day, Liberty said — one shot in each arm. Both vaccines, she added, greatly reduce the severity of the disease and help people avoid hospitalizations.
The contagious respiratory illnesses have similar symptoms, including fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue and sore throat. Should somebody enter a local clinic or hospital showing one or more symptoms, health officials “will test for both, because it’s not an unheard of thing for people to have both COVID and flu at the same time,” Liberty said. “So be very cautious and protect yourself by getting both the COVID and flu vaccine.”
