Having led the nation just a few weeks ago, Joplin is now experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday at a weekly City Hall briefing on the status of the outbreak.
Debby Woodin will have more, but here a few details: There were 55 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with five of those people hospitalized. That is five fewer active cases than a week ago. Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said Monday there are 318 total Joplin cases. While 55 are active, 248 are inactive or recovered, and there have been 15 deaths, one more than a week ago. All of those who have died were residents of the Spring River Christian Village residential center.
More allegations have surfaced against the Rev. Gary Carr, who was an active priest, teacher and principal throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for more than two decades. One of those allegations was reviewed by the Diocese recently and forwarded to the Jasper County prosecuting attorney.
Route 66 gets most of the attention, but there's another historic highway that passed through area communities, the Jefferson Highway. The city of Pittsburg has placed a historic marker at the Lord’s Diner downtown in an attempt to resurrect the history of a north-south highway that stretched from Canada to New Orleans.
Jeff Lehr will have more on the weekend shooting in Joplin that left a woman in critical condition.
And Kevin McClintock will roundup the list of stores so far, including Walmart, now requiring folks to wear masks regardless of whether there are local or state requirements.
