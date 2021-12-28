With the omicron variant now detected in Joplin, health officials on Tuesday said they expect to see more COVID-19 cases, not only because of large gatherings continuing into this weekend but also from the variant’s high transmissibility.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier variants, but the experts said the sheer number of people becoming infected could affect hospitals and other businesses.
“Omicron is thought to be more contagious than previous variants,” Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said Tuesday in an email to the Globe. “You do not want to pass COVID-19 to others that may not have as strong of an immune system. Omicron is not thought to be any more severe than the previous variants but the potential for large numbers of people becoming ill could also impact the hospitals, especially those people who are more susceptible to serious illness.”
The top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that with omicron, “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” and that authorities should seriously consider requiring that domestic airline passengers be vaccinated. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC.
Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said Tuesday there will most likely be another spike in COVID-19 cases in the region with the new variant, but it’s too early to tell.
“I would assume that after the holidays and the new omicron variant shown to be in the area, we would probably see an increase in cases over the next week to two weeks,” he said. “But that’s obviously uncertain, and no one knows for sure.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Monday that omicron is spreading rapidly throughout the state and that its presence has been located in several community sewershed samples, including Joplin’s Turkey Creek Wastewater Plant.
Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said that for now delta remains the dominant strain, but the future is unclear.
“When we switched from alpha to delta, alpha cases were coming down, so delta took over quickly,” he said. “I don’t know what it is going to look like because we are having increased cases of delta. Now with omicron coming in, I’m not sure if we will see a similar situation, where omicron overtakes delta or if we will see some of both. I think the general consensus is that omicron will take over.”
Talken said that based on past COVID-19 trends after a major holiday, case numbers could increase locally.
“The omicron outbreak on the East Coast has also indicated that we should expect to see an increase in cases as omicron will likely become the dominant variant across the region,” he added.
Moehr said Jasper County had been averaging 28 to 29 new COVID-19 cases per day before the holidays. On Monday, there were 79 new active cases.
“We’re just going to have to see as the week goes on what that continues to look like,” Moehr said.
Talken said cases have been trending slightly upward in the last month, with Joplin having about 18 new COVID-19 cases per day.
“There are 110 active cases that have been reported to us,” Talken said Tuesday. “These are lab-confirmed cases that are still in what is considered the infectious period of the disease.”
Health officials recommend that residents continue to follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent hand-washing and maintaining physical distance from others.
AG letters
Health departments recently received a letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt regarding a Nov. 22 ruling from Cole County Circuit Court. The judge in that case ruled that state and local public health agencies had no authority to issue mandates, and Schmitt has ordered health departments and school districts to comply.
Moehr said the Jasper County Health Department was advised by its legal counsel to change any isolation and quarantine orders into recommendations. Other than that, not much else is different.
“We’re not actually issuing isolation or quarantine orders,” he said. “All we’re doing is giving them recommendations as to what the CDC says they should do. It’s potentially the same process as we were doing previously, but the verbiage in the letters we’ve been sending out is different. Our statement is now that we recommend that they follow CDC guidance, as far as isolation or quarantine.”
The Jasper County Health Department is still publishing COVID-19 numbers and conducting contact tracing. Many other health departments in the region are following similar protocols, said Moehr.
“We wanted to be similar in nature to what most other counties are doing, and it’s also under direction of our legal counsel,” he said. “We are still hoping to get some sort of guidance from the state. We still haven’t received anything, as far as that goes.”
The Joplin Health Department and the Newton County Health Department are also following the recommendation-based approach based on CDC guidance for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine orders.
“The Joplin Health Department will continue to investigate cases as they are reported and provide guidance and documentation to those impacted to reduce the spread of disease,” Talken said. “The department is also continuing to provide the COVID-19 vaccine. The Joplin Health Department remains dedicated and committed to the protection of the health of the community. “
Isolation restrictions change
The CDC on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
The agency said this is due to growing evidence that shows people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop, but the decision was also prompted by the recent surge in cases due to the omicron variant.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country should expect to see a lot of omicron cases.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
