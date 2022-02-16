COVID-19 cases are dropping at local universities.
Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 15, the Bryant Student Health Center at Pittsburg State University tested 16 symptomatic students for COVID-19. Of those, one was positive. No students were in isolation. In the same period, one faculty or staff member reported an infection.
Missouri Southern State University reported six new cases in the week ending Feb. 13, according to its dashboard.
Positive COVID-19 cases at the end of January numbered 48 for Missouri Southern and 50 for Pittsburg State.
