The highly contagious omicron variant continues to lose strength throughout the Joplin region, something top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted would likely happen in February.
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials on Wednesday reported 48 COVID-19 patients, with two patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator. This is a noticeable drop — just 16 days ago, Mercy reported 68 COVID-19 cases.
Freeman Health System officials reported 22 total COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with three patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, 15 at the medical COVID-19 unit, another patient in another part of the hospital, and three more patients at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Two patients were on ventilators.
“Our numbers within Freeman have indicated that we peaked at the end of January,” said Jessica Liberty, Freeman’s infection prevention and control manager. “Our numbers have consistently decreased over the last few weeks — two weeks ago, we had 69 inpatients; one month ago, we had 57 — so you can see we were still climbing even a month ago and then peaked.”
That’s positive news for local residents who have weathered both the initial COVID-19 virus as well as its variants as they wait for the long-awaited shift from pandemic to endemic.
“A lot of talk has been circulating in media about a shift to endemic, and it’s safe to say that we are definitely headed in that direction,” Liberty said. “How long that will take is hard to tell. It will definitely take time and be a gradual process, and won’t be a light switch flipping to move to this new mindset.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other leading health care organizations, she said, “will be the drivers for this permanent shift.”
However, as the delta and omicron variants have shown, it’s never wise to let down one’s guard even as numbers from the latest COVID-19 surge plummet nationwide.
“Even though I think we can safely assume that those measures have been more relaxed, we should always continue to take precautions,” Liberty said. “We all know the cardinal rule: Stay home if you’re sick, but how often, pre-pandemic, did we truly follow this? Moving forward, we should all consider following that principle, which in turn helps us reduce all infectious illnesses overall.”
The good news, she said, is that the nation’s leading health experts “know there has to be a widespread immunity — naturally or vaccine-induced — before we walk into endemic status. Again, knowing our COVID status on a national level will help them drive those decisions; it’s on their radar. (That) should encourage us, from a community standpoint, in that we aren’t remaining stagnant or stuck. We are moving and the health experts want movement, but in the right direction.”
Vaccinations, testing
On the vaccination front, the city of Joplin has 62.7% of residents, or 31,910 people, now fully vaccinated, and 70.3%, or 35,786 residents, who have initiated the vaccination process, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Joplin is followed by St. Louis at 62%, St. Charles at 60.6% and Kansas City at 58%.
In Jasper County, 33.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, or 26,122 residents. Newton County is sitting at 31.1% fully vaccinated, or 15,902 residents.
Statewide, 63% of residents — or 3.42 million people — are fully vaccinated. In total, more than 8.4 million vaccines shots have been administered.
Some sites that had opened in recent weeks due to a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing are closing or reducing services.
A testing site by Ivy Medical in Galena, Kansas, has closed due to lack of demand, and a sister site in Webb City will reduce its hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and conducted by NextGen Diagnostic Services in Joplin will remain in operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays on the Central Christian Center parking lot, 501 S. Virginia Ave. in Joplin.
