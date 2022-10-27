Rates of COVID-19 have been low in Missouri and the southwest part of the state since February, but health officials advise residents to get a flu shot soon for what is expected to be a "pretty significant" season.
"We have had a dip in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations recently," said Donna Stokes, infection prevention lead for Mercy Hospital Joplin, adding that there were 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized there Thursday. "Right now, we're holding steady with lower numbers. We anticipate an increase in both COVID and flu hospitalizations later."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports on its online COVID-19 activity tracker that hospitalizations statewide peaked in January 2022 at more than 3,900. They fell to around 500 in March, slipped further to between 300 and 400 in May, and started rising slightly again in June.
There is no local dashboard anymore to report Joplin-area numbers since the nation entered the endemic phase of the outbreak, but state figures show that Joplin has had 35 cases within the past week. There are 47 cases reported in Jasper County. There are 38 cases reported in Newton County with about two new cases coming in per day, said county health director Larry Bergner.
"Those news cases per day are really down," he said.
Health providers are starting to see flu cases. Bergner said Newton County has had three cases in weeks.
"People are coming in for a flu vaccination, so that's good," Bergner said. He encourages people to get both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters.
Stokes said that "right now we are seeing lower numbers (of COVID-19) because people have immunity," either because they contracted COVID-19 or obtained vaccinations and boosters. But there is an expectation that more variants will develop, which could increase cases again as natural immunity and vaccinations wane.
The news isn't as good for flu season.
After the pandemic years in which people were masking, distancing from others and washing their hands regularly, those precautions will be needed again as flu is forecast to return in big numbers, Stokes said.
"We'll see a pretty significant flu season. We're already seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses such as flu, RSV and others," Stokes said.
Devin Blankenship, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said home testing has prevented local health agencies from compiling case rates for COVID-19.
He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sewershed studies have been a good source of information on what variants are present in regions.
"Omicron B hasn't made it here yet, but it is in the northeastern states," including BQ1, BQ1.1, BA4.6 and BA.5, he said. When any of those variants arrive here, the Joplin area could see an uptick in cases, he said.
While requests for COVID-19 vaccinations dropped in September, news that there are new variants moving around has people interested in getting shots again, but there isn't a booster yet for BA.5, he said.
It is the time of the year to get flu vaccines, Blankenship said. Australia, which experiences winter from June through August, had a large flu outbreak this year.
"They are a canary for us," Blankenship said. "They had an early onset of flu and a lot of cases. They are saying it could that way for us in the U.S."
Health officials expect that because there has been so little flu the past two to three years, "we could be prime targets for getting the flu" this year, Blankenship added.
Angela Tucker, director of infection control at Freeman Hospital, said precautions for flu and COVID-19 for hospital personnel are similar in dealing with potentially contagious illnesses.
"Per the most current CDC recommendations, we require staff in direct patient care areas to mask universally. Strict adherence to frequent hand hygiene and use of personal protective equipment is fundamental in providing basic health care to the community we serve as well as keeping our staff safe and healthy,” Tucker said.
