After several weeks of decline, Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University this week both reported increased numbers of COVID-19 cases on their campuses.
In the seven days leading to Wednesday, the PSU Bryant Student Health Center tested 86 symptomatic students, with 32 testing positive. That's an increase from the 23 students who tested positive from a pool of 62 the week before.
The number of students in isolation and quarantine also has grown. A total of 47 students are in isolation, meaning they are sick and must be kept from students who aren't sick; approximately 100 students are quarantined, watching for the potential development of symptoms. Just a week before, there were 40 students in isolation and 90 in quarantine.
Among faculty and staff, one new case was reported in the past week, with two employees in isolation and 11 in quarantine. Since reporting began in March, 24 faculty and staff have tested positive.
“As we see hospitals across the region announce that their ICUs are full and they are having to divert patients, and as we enter the season when more and more people are indoors, it’s critically important that people do what science has demonstrated is effective at slowing the spread,” said Dr. Kathleen Sandness, medical director of the Bryant Student Health Center, in a statement. “Those things are avoiding gatherings with people outside of their immediate family, practicing social distancing when in public, wearing a mask, washing their hands and staying home if feeling ill. It’s also critically important to note that people without symptoms, those who are asymptomatic, can carry and spread COVID unknowingly.”
Missouri Southern reported 15 new student cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Nov. 8, the highest number in at least four weeks. Two new cases among employees also were reported, according to the university's dashboard.
A total of 39 members of the campus community are in isolation and 110 are in quarantine as of the beginning of the week, the dashboard reported Wednesday.
