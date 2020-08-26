Just like yesterday, COVID-related stories drew plenty of focus today in the Globe newsroom.
The number of positive cases at Pittsburg State University is spiking, and university officials and health officials say students attending "large, off-campus gatherings" are to blame. The university announved a number of changes made to fight the spread, including a suspension of intercollegiate athletics activities and stricter occupancy limits.
Additionally, we watched reports about Jasper County announcing its 18th COVID-related death, a saliva test from Washington University being approved by the FDA and a perplexing change of federal guidelines for testing.
You can find more about those stories in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as updates about:
- Joplin High School expanding its WiFi signal to blanket its parking lots.
- The motive for a shooting in Lawrence County that has resulted in murder charges against nine people.
- Newton County authorities identifying rumors about an alleged human trafficking ring.
Before you call it a night, have you tried one of our new online puzzles? Designed for interactivity, these puzzles have modern upgrades including adjustable skill levels, hints and time trials. Try them out at joplinglobe.com/puzzles, and tell us which one your favorite is. Have a wonderful Wednesday evening!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.