GROVE, Okla. — Seven weeks after seeing their first positive COVID-19 case, officials at a Northeast Oklahoma nursing home say their numbers have stabilized, with only two active cases present.
The Grove Nursing Center has been the site of a majority of Delaware County coronavirus cases since the first week of April. A large number of the positive cases came during Easter weekend after all staff and residents were tested on April 10.
As of Saturday, the center totaled 78 positive cases, 50 of which were residents. Fifteen residents have died, most in the highest-risk category of 65 years and older. The number of positive cases has remained stable since the beginning of May.
Eisen Shelton, center administrator, said he hopes residents with remaining active cases will receive an all-clear in the next week or so. It takes two negative tests for a person to be listed as recovered.
“We’ve definitely been living day by day and week by week,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the center remains in lockdown mode, with no new residents admitted since late March. Current residents are restricted to their rooms, with the only people allowed in the center being employees.
When the center will reopen to the public, including to residents' family members, remains unknown.
“We’ve talked about it, and it will definitely be when we are in the all-clear, when everybody (tests) negative,” Shelton said. “We don’t want to subject anyone else (to the virus).”
Until then, Shelton said, he looks forward to the day his residents can socialize with each other in the common areas.
“I want to see them being social, out visiting people, playing games, singing and enjoying music,” he said. “To be able to get them out will be one of my highlights.”
Once the Grove Nursing Center reopens for new admissions, Shelton anticipates continuing current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to isolate new people for 14 days.
“We want to try to protect everyone as much as we possibly can,” Shelton said. “Some of the residents and staff never contracted the virus.”
Shelton said disinfecting efforts — which included a deep cleaning earlier this month by a unit from the Oklahoma National Guard — continue with everyone pitching in to help.
“My staff did everything right, and we still got it,” Shelton said. “I learned you have to do everything possible you can do, and then some, to help safeguard (everyone). We learned this virus doesn’t have any boundaries.”
Shelton said he is grateful for how his staff and the Grove community pulled together to help each other.
“It’s amazing to see everyone come together,” he said. “It warms your heart. With so much negative in the world, to see people pulling together for the greater good is pretty amazing to me.”
By the numbers
In Delaware County, 99 people have tested positive, with 75 listed as recovered, as of Saturday. The county’s only deaths are connected to the nursing center. Delaware County is now ranked 10th in the state for the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and fifth for cases connected to nursing centers.
As of Saturday, Oklahoma has tallied 5,960 positive COVID-19 cases, with a total of 311 deaths. Statewide, within long-term care and nursing centers, the positive cases amount to 1,254 residents and staff, with a total of 155 deaths.
