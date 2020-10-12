Carl Junction police said a high school student was taken into custody early Monday morning after authorities found a loaded 9 mm handgun and ammunition in his locker during a search. We'll have details.
We'll also have coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council work session, where the status of this year’s Christmas parade and the city’s limit on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be on the agenda.
Speaking of the city, Joplin's mayor said Monday that the COVID-19 caseload in the city is still consistently elevated, and that hospitalization numbers "give us concern." We'll tell you about that, too.
Meanwhile, architectural probing of two of the historically significant houses in the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods project has revealed discoveries that challenged but did not stop the team that is working to bring the mansions back to their former glory.
We'll have coverage of Carl Junction volleyball at Carthage and the baseball playoffs.
