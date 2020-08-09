Though Joplin's sales tax revenue slumped early this year when the COVID-19 outbreak first hit, there has been a rebound this summer that city officials credit to the federal benefits distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
But that doesn't mean there's been a windfall from consumer spending. The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said COVID-19 has caused such uncertainty that she cannot forecast what will happen with the sales tax in the months that remain in this budget year, which ends for the city on Oct. 31.
Joplin's sales tax receipts plunged 10% in April compared with a year earlier and dipped less than 3% in May and June compared with the same months in 2019. But increases in earlier months have kept receipts not far off last year for the fiscal year so far.
When the virus outbreak started, Haase thought there could be a bigger loss in sales tax revenue, especially following the city's stay-at-home order in April that shuttered nonessential businesses.
"If we could come out the same in 2019 as in a COVID year, I would consider that good for Joplin. But the next few months will tell," Haase said.
The city's July tax receipts were up about 1 percent over the same month a year ago. That 1-cent sales tax that goes to the city's general fund produced nearly $1.293 million for July, up about $13,500 from $1.279 million a year ago.
Currently, the city is down about 1% for the nine months of the fiscal year. Collections for the 1-cent general fund sales tax total are about $44,000 off a year ago at about $11.151 million compared with $11.194 a year ago.
Haase said July receipts represent taxes that were paid at the cash register in May. June receipts are from April sales. Retail collections are submitted to the Missouri Department of Revenue for distribution to local taxing entities, which takes a few weeks.
"If you think about May, when the stay-at-home order was lifted, even though there were occupancy limits on the stores I think people started going back out and shopping. Stimulus checks were still coming in at that point. So I think that's reflected in May sales," Haase said.
"I think we may see a different story coming up. We may see a decrease in the next few months. I'm not anticipating a big decrease. Just from my observation I'm not seeing as many people around town as I would normally. I am just anticipating it will be down some," Haase said.
Compared with what some other cities are experiencing, Joplin is doing OK if no big loss comes along later in the fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31, the finance director said.
Jared Walczak, of the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy research organization, reported this month that based on experiences from past recessions, taxes based on sales may see a decline because of stay-at-home orders. But it is income taxes from both individuals and corporations that will likely cause greater losses to states than sales taxes.
County revenue
But the story isn't the same for Jasper and Newton counties.
Sarah Hoover, the auditor for Jasper County, experienced a jolt when she saw the county's March sales tax receipts before virus cases had flared up much in this area.
"We saw it go down just a tad in February, but March was really bad," Hoover said. Compared with March 2019, this year's March payment plunged $220,297.16.
"So we were really scared" of that drop, Hoover said.
But it didn't last. Receipts were up a little the next month, and they have stayed up. The last payment, received in early July, brought the county's year-to-date total up by more $201,289.
Hoover does not know what happened that caused the huge drop.
"I don't know if it was lag" in state payouts "or if people stopped buying and then resumed. But it's definitely recovered," the auditor said.
That doesn't mean that Hoover is willing to predict what will happen in coming months.
In previous months, people who lost their jobs or were laid off work because of the pandemic have received an extra $600 a week in federal unemployment pay plus stimulus checks from the CARES Act. But now that the extra unemployment pay has expired, at least until the federal government decides whether to continue it, spending and subsequent sales tax revenue could dive again.
"It's definitely making for an interesting budget year," Hoover said.
Sales tax receipts in Newton County have climbed all year, said the county's treasurer, Gina Rodriguez.
"Our receipts from January to August have been up $203,729.85 over last year on sales tax and road tax up $58,201.39," she said.
Collections from the early months of the pandemic, March through July, were $105,650 higher than a year ago.
The August payment arrived Friday and was up by $113,105 over a year ago. Road tax was $32,318 higher, Rodriguez said.
Curbing expenses
In a recent report given to the Joplin City Council, the finance director outlined a plan to deal with the possibility of a revenue drop.
As a precaution, the city has postponed or canceled any purchases or expenses for the year that could be delayed, Haase said. That will save about $2.5 million.
There also will be some savings elsewhere in the general fund.
The general fund will benefit from the Proposition B half-cent sales tax that went into effect in April to fund police and fire pension costs. That was expected to save about $2 million.
Additionally, the city is no longer routing part of its sales tax into the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Finance District, which was paid off and closed earlier this year.
The projected revenue for the year in the general fund, which pays wages and benefits for most city employees as well as operating costs of city offices, was budgeted at more than $31.8 million. It now stands at a revised $30.7 million, Haase said.
The sales tax provides approximately two-thirds of the revenue to the general fund. As of the city's last sales tax payment in July, the total brought in so far by the 1-cent tax was more than $11 million of the $14.7 million budgeted.
Other sources for that fund are fees for licenses and permits, grants, and transfers and subsidies from other city accounts.
The question through the remaining budget year will be whether the sales trends seen so far will hold, Haase said.
