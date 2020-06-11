From the governor's announcement of the next recovery phase to the announcement of more cases throughout the area — including another case connected to Memorial Day parties in Lake of the Ozarks — talk about COVID-19 was again the dominant subject in the newsroom Thursday.
This morning we brought you the story of Joplin city officials calling on residents to keep taking precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing, in light of a sudden rise of positive cases. The afternoon drove that point home, with both Joplin and Jasper County announcing more cases.
Gov. Mike Parson announced on Thursday that the state is tentatively set to enter phase two of its recovery plan, effectively removing a statewide health order while allowing local officials to keep further rules in place. The shift is planned for Tuesday.
Veteran reporter Debby Woodin is leading the coverage of those important topics, and her report will be in Friday's paper. You'll also find a report from Jared Porter that explains what herd immunity is, how it can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and why that won't be anytime soon.
Also in Friday's edition:
- We won't be blue about blueberry season. The annual pick-your-own tradition kicks into high gear soon.
- A Joplin High School teacher has won a fellowship that will provide up to $24,000 for him to futher his education, making him an even better government and civics teacher for students.
- Dave Ramsey will weigh in about when engaged or newlywed couples should marry their finances together.
We wish you good health, and hope you have a pleasant evening.
