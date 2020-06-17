NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly after recognizing election results, swearing in a new member and electing new leaders, the Neosho City Council on Tuesday night focused on how the city is dealing with the spread of COVID-19.
A plan to loosen the capacity restrictions on churches is likely to be voted upon during a budget meeting Thursday night. But a more distant proposal, introduced during Tuesday night's meeting, could open the door for the city's employers to have their employees tested.
Tyler DeWitt, the winner in the June 2 municipal elections, was sworn in, succeeding Jon Stephens. Carmin Allen was elected mayor by the new council, and Angela Thomas was elected as mayor pro tem, both with 4-0 votes based on single nominations. Council member William Doubek was absent.
Church capacities
Unlike Joplin and the state, Neosho's current ordinance citing a state of emergency, enacted in response to the pandemic, has a single phase that prohibits public gatherings of more than 11 people, with certain exceptions.
Allen said during the meeting that he thought churches should be allowed the same sort of exceptions granted to business operations such as Walmart and proposed that churches be allowed to host 50% of their operating capacity.
The discussion comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are spiking. On Tuesday, the Newton County Health Department announced 28 new cases and a second death, bringing the county's total to 105 cases. A news release from the department on Tuesday said it is seeing a large increase in the number of cases, with many of them within Neosho's city limits.
Allen and council member Tom Workman said that despite the surge, churches should have the same leeway as stores such as Walmart or Lowe's.
The council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for a budget work session, which would give it the opportunity to have the city manager alter the emergency ordinance.
Workman also said that constituents are calling him to have the city reopen playground facilities. But City Manager David Kennedy said the city does not have adequate time or staff for daily sanitization of the playground equipment.
Expanded COVID-19 testing
The discussion about churches and playgrounds gave Thomas an opportunity to introduce a plan she had been developing in response to the weekend's sudden increase in countywide cases.
According to a draft of a memorandum of understanding, Access Family Care, the Newton County Health Department and local hospitals would work together to educate the community about COVID-19 prevention and expedite testing for employees of area businesses.
Using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill, Access Family Care can offer personnel to administer tests and also cover testing costs that workers' health insurance will not cover.
Thomas said the idea came as a reaction to an increase in cases reported by the county's health department.
"I was just trying to rack my brain about how to do proactive things to keep the pandemic from getting worse," Thomas said. "If it continues at this rate, it will be uncontrollable in the future. If we can control it now, we can have fewer cases and fewer deaths."
Ron McBride, CEO of Access Family Care, said the partnership could enable a team to mobilize at a business's request to assist with COVID-19 testing. McBride said the grant from the federal act would serve as a final funding source — once a patient's insurance or Medicaid is checked, the grant would cover the difference so that the patient would receive the test for free.
Other goals of the partnership would be to increase educational efforts. Depending on how quickly an agreement is reached, mobilizing after an agreement could happen quickly, he said.
"As far as different businesses go, this could be a clearinghouse to help determine the best way to manage a situation," McBride said. "Any entity that wanted to participate could. It's not exclusive at all."
Though it didn't take any votes or ask for a consensus, the council seemed receptive to the idea — which Thomas admitted she surprised council members with on Tuesday. The city's portion of the partnership could include allowing the use of a building such as the Lampo Community Center for testing operations, Thomas said.
The main goal is to create a program that businesses would want to voluntarily participate in, she said. She did not want to lead an effort to create an ordinance that would call for penalization of businesses that did not participate.
"We would want this to be proactive, not punitive," Thomas said. "The idea is to get businesses to voluntarily agree to participate, so that consumers can see that this business is voluntarily taking steps, and that's a business they'd like to go to."
The idea is far from ready to communicate with businesses, however. Thomas said the memorandum needs to be finalized by several participating agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.