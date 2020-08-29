COVID-19 expert discusses risks teachers face inside the classroom

The perils that public and private schoolteachers face inside the classroom during a worldwide pandemic were brought close to home last week when six staff members at the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center in Webb City tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the school's temporary closure. It was the first instance in Jasper County in which a school building was temporarily closed because of the novel coronavirus since the new school year began.
Dr. Erik Martin, a Joplin physician who earlier this year worked inside a COVID-19 field hospital during the worst of the virus outbreak in New York City, has some practical suggestions for teachers, educators and other school employees when it comes to staying safe while teaching during a global pandemic.
• Always wear a mask inside a classroom or school building.
“I cannot emphasize this enough,” Martin said in a Facebook post last week. “There is a reason we wear masks in health care when taking care of COVID patients — masks work. I myself have been around hundreds of COVID patients for several months now, I see COVID virtually every shift I work here at home now, and I still have not caught it. ... (Masks) work. It has protected me from catching COVID. There is good scientific evidence that masks protect us from a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID.”
There was a study in nearby Springfield conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "showing two hairstylists who had COVID but didn’t know it (who) wore cloth masks and were in close contact with hundreds of customers, and none those customers caught COVID," he said.
• Will a teacher get sick even if the students aren’t masked?
“Many schools are not requiring students to wear a mask,” Martin said, “so is it safe to be around someone else who is not wearing a mask?
“My own experience is that as long as you yourself are wearing a mask, you can be around others who are not. There are still plenty of patients that I see who don’t wear a mask. I see plenty of children also who are too young to wear one. I look in their throats when I examine them, and obviously they can’t wear a mask if I’m doing that. So I’ve been around plenty of patients, and even COVID patients, who were not wearing a mask but I was. And I still have not caught it.
"Ideally both parties would be wearing one. But even if they aren’t, if you are wearing a mask, it will still offer you protection if the other person is not.”
Still, “it would be best to try to maintain some distance ... between themselves and students — 6 feet or more would be ideal.”
• Teachers are more likely to catch COVID from fellow teachers, not students.
Eating lunch or grabbing a cup of coffee — those moments when teachers take off their masks — is when they are most at risk, Martin said.
“Most health care workers who catch COVID at work don’t actually catch it from patients, around whom we are always wearing a mask. Health care workers generally catch it from other health care workers. It happens in the break room or the meeting room, when we take our masks off to eat lunch or drink coffee and talk.
“I have already seen COVID cases in the ER from an outbreak at a school — teachers and staff who were not wearing masks when attending meetings and eating together, and many of them caught it. So although it might feel like you are most at risk of catching it in a classroom with 30 kids, as long as you are wearing a mask there, you have protection. You are likely more at risk when you take your mask off to eat lunch in the break room with other teachers who are doing the same.”
• Eat lunch at school alone.
“I generally try to eat by myself at work. If I do eat in the break room with someone else, I try as much as possible to maintain some distance between us — sit at a different table, for example. If the break room is too crowded, I just wait until it is not."
• Should a teacher fear COVID surface contamination?
“Many schools and businesses and public institutions are making a big point to clean and disinfect surfaces regularly. I have even read of schools elsewhere who have already closed down for a few days for a ‘deep cleaning’ of the building after an outbreak. And while it is important to clean surfaces, I think it’s also possible to get a little carried away with this.
“Contact spread of COVID — that is, catching the virus by touching it on a surface and then infecting yourself — is much less common than respiratory droplet spread. It is possible to spread it this way — one can imagine a child sneezing on their hand, touching a doorknob, and then another child coming along and touching the same doorknob and then eating Cheetos. COVID can in theory be spread this way, but our clinical experience and scientific data suggests that it is not as common.
“So while I think it is reasonable to clean things off, I don’t think you need some super high-powered industrial strength detergent that makes your eyes water and your hands itch every time you use it. Any general all-purpose cleaner, most of which have some concentration of bleach in them, should be fine.”
• What if a teacher touches the surface of my mask during class?
“Much has been made about touching your mask, that somehow touching your mask makes it ineffective or that touching your mask will make it dirty and somehow make you sick. The reality is that you will touch your mask many times throughout the day. They get uncomfortable, they shift on your face, and for people like me who wear glasses, it is often necessary to pinch the part on the bridge of your nose a bit to make the seal a little tighter so your glasses don’t fog up as much.
“So you touched your mask, and in theory whatever was on the outside of your mask is now on your hands. No big deal. Just use a bit of hand sanitizer afterwards, especially before you eat or drink something, and carry on. We touch our faces all the time unconsciously throughout the day, so having a mask there to touch instead of your lips is actually a good thing because it acts as a barrier to the spread of germs. So don’t get too caught up in trying to not touch your mask. It’s OK to touch it.”
• Should a teacher wear gloves at work?
“I also don’t think it’s necessary to wear gloves all the time," he said. "I don’t think they offer any more protection than simply washing your hands or using hand sanitizer. There is very good scientific evidence that soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers kill COVID and other germs.”
• What about risks to children inside the classroom?
“I am not too worried about the children,” Martin said. “Children who get COVID generally only have a mild illness and do well. Death is quite rare in people under the age of 20, somewhere around 0.02%. Some kids do get sick enough to require hospitalization, but it is still not common, probably less than 1%. So the overall risk to kids who catch COVID of getting very sick, of needing to be hospitalized or even dying is pretty low, although it is not zero.”
• Teachers, take heart.
“Teachers who return to the classroom right now are heroic, even if they don’t feel like it,” Martin said. “This will be a difficult school year and a difficult winter. It will get worse before it gets better. People will get sick, people will miss work and school, people will be sent home for quarantine, our normal routine will be disrupted, the economic and social life of our communities and our world will suffer.
"But we will get through this. Eventually we will have a vaccine, we will have better treatments, we will achieve some degree of herd immunity either through prior infection or vaccination. It is not the first pandemic that humanity has been through, and it won’t be the last.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.