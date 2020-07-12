The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an indefinite postponement of the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson.
Thompson, 59, of Joplin, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 10, 2015, shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and the wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 43.
The Jasper County prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty in the case. Jury selection had been scheduled for the week of Oct. 5. The jurors chosen were to be sequestered during an anticipated additional two weeks of testimony and trial argument.
Concerns with conducting a capital murder trial with a sequestered jurors in the midst of the pandemic have scuttled those plans.
Thompson’s attorneys filed a motion in June pointing out a number of difficulties in conducting a fair and safe trial under the circumstances, and Circuit Judge David Mouton subsequently sustained the motion, postponing the trial indefinitely. There is to be a hearing Oct. 6 at which a new, and most probably still tentative, trial date could be set.
This is the second time Thompson’s trial has been postponed at the request of his attorneys in a case that is now five years old. A continuance was granted less than a month before a September 2019 trial date when last-minute information surfaced that Thompson’s Oklahoma prison records, previously reported to have been lost, had been located.
The motion filed this June by Thomas Jacquinot, an attorney with the capital murder team of the state public defender’s office, that Missouri Supreme Court directives governing state court operations during the pandemic have not included any guidance with respect to the resumption of trials with sequestered jurors.
The guidelines the court has issued “suggest that capital cases should not be resumed (or even scheduled)” until “more progress has been made” in managing the pandemic and the state has demonstrated an ability “to fairly and efficiently conduct non-capital jury trials,” Jacquinot argued in his motion.
The motion further reads: “Missouri is just beginning to prepare for the resumption of non-sequestered jury trials. It is unknown what impact resumption will have on the trial’s participants. It will not be known until after the trials occur.”
A capital jury trial with sequestered jurors requires “an enormous number of participants,” including jurors “living in relative isolation” and lawyers and support staff “living out of town for several weeks,” the motion reads. The logistics associated with a capital murder case make the Missouri Supreme Court’s stated primary objective of ensuring the safety of jurors, parties, court personnel, attorneys and courthouse visitors all the more difficult to obtain, Jacquinot argued.
The Missouri Supreme Court’s directives with regard to resumption of jury trials include maintaining social distancing in courtrooms and on courthouse premises, limiting the size of jury panels called at any one time, freely deferring jury service and not issuing warrants for failure to appear.
The defense motion points out that such measures, while understandable from the public health viewpoint, could create “a viable legal challenge” in any jury trial. Jacquinot cites limiting of communitywide participation in jury service through deferrals as a directive that “tinkers” with statutory assurance that “panels will be created in conformity with community demographics.”
A response to the defense motion filed by Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher acknowledges “that the COVID pandemic creates legal and logistical questions that do not have answers at this time.” But it is too early to tell that a fair trial is not possible this fall, she argued and asked the court to take a “wait-and-see approach.”
“There is no end date for COVID and cases cannot be placed on hold indefinitely until there is a ‘fool-proof model,’” Fisher wrote.
Shotgun violence
Stephen and Kristina Thompson were separated five years ago when he allegedly went to the house where she was living with her paramour, Carissa Gerard, at 4215 W. 26th Place in Joplin and fatally shot Gerard with a 12-gauge shotgun before turning the weapon on Kristina Thompson and shooting her numerous times as she fled out the back of the residence. She survived the shooting.
