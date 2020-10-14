COVID-19 remains in the spotlight in the Globe newsroom, as we continue to monitor the disease's effect on the community.
Hospital counts are up in the Joplin area and all across Oklahoma. Officials with Freeman Health System report new highs, and that the hospital is adequately staffed and equipped to handle them. In Oklahoma things are more tense, with ICUs getting hit hard, and a nursing shortage exacerbating the problem.
We'll have much more on this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as reports about:
- The identity of a man found dead in Carthage from an apparent gunshot wound, as well as an update on the case.
- A look at political signs across the region, including laws dealing with proper display and reports of sign thefts.
- Organizers of the Joplin Memorial Run moving forward with a rescheduled date of Dec. 12.
We hope the Wednesday hump wasn't too difficult today, and that you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.