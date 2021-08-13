In light of a high number of COVID-19 patients at his hospital, Dr. Rob McNab proposed a new strategy for increasing vaccination rates: Sharing COVID-19 stories.
The medical director of COVID-19 services at Freeman Health System said that several of the patients who arrive to be treated for COVID-19 say they did not get vaccinated because they did not think the risk was that high — no one they knew had been affected by it yet.
“After someone has been harmed by COVID, suddenly the way they view the infection, and the way they view the necessity of a vaccination, begins to change,” McNab said. “I would much rather have us share those stories amongst ourselves, and get a better view of what’s happening to the community, without having every family having their own personal tragedy before we start to really assess the situation for what it is.”
Joplin’s two largest hospitals again reported high numbers of COVID-19 patients and deaths:
• Freeman Health System reported 58 patients as of Friday morning. Of those, 11 were in the hospital’s intensive care unit and eight were on ventilators.
The hospital reported 24 deaths over the last 15 days — 15 of those patients over the last week; all of them not vaccinated.
McNab said that the hospital’s current mortality rate among COVID-19 patients is 20% — one of every five patients is dying.
“Almost exclusively, those are patients who are among the very sickest, who are requiring complete ventilator care or more therapy,” McNab said. “Currently, a 20% death rate is just abysmal.”
• Mercy Hospital Joplin reported lower numbers compared to last week — 52 patients were being treated at the hospital as of Friday afternoon. Of those, 16 were on ventilators.
Part of the reason for the hospital’s lower numbers, however, is because of a high number of deaths, said President Jeremy Drinkwitz. The hospital reported 19 deaths over the last week, and only one of those patients who died was vaccinated.
“This has been our most difficult week since the pandemic started,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, families are devastated, and so are our staff members. This is a rough and sad time.”
They are part of a statewide pool of patients that is straining hospitals. Statewide, a record number of patients are being treated in intensive care units for the disease.
According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 689 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs — the most since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 2,318 people hospitalized with the virus and 384 on ventilators. ICU capacity is down to 15% statewide, and inpatient bed capacity is at 16%.
While both Freeman and Mercy will accept patients from the region, they are not accepting COVID-19 transfers from other hospitals.
The delta variant of the disease continues to fuel its spread among a wider base of ages compared with the first strains of the coronavirus. Both hospitals report that a majority of patients are in their 40s, 50s and 60s.
Vaccination efforts
The presidents of both hospitals say that vaccination remains the most important method of fighting the disease. Freeman has reported only three deaths of COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated, and Mercy reports two.
Of the patients in both hospitals, nonvaccinated patients account for about 95% of their COVID-19 patients, and the patients who are vaccinated require far less treatment.
Yet vaccination rates remain below average. As of Friday Joplin had a full vaccination rate of 48.2%, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard, while Jasper County had 24.4% and Newton County had 20.9%.
Freeman CEO Paula Baker said that she has received plenty of emails, calls and letters telling her and the hospital to “back off” its vaccination efforts. Baker said she will do no such thing.
“I will not back off from encouraging people to get vaccinated,” Baker said. “It’s very much our goal and our mission to protect people in the community. The vaccine is the best tool we have right now to fight against COVID-19.”
Drinkwitz said that without improved vaccination rates, more people are bound to be affected by the disease.
“We know the data is clear, and if you don’t believe the science, the math is clear that vaccines work,” Drinkwitz said. “We are not going to be quiet about this.”
