JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Churches would be immune from most lawsuits alleging COVID-19 was contracted on their premises after an exemption was carved out for religious organizations during the Missouri Senate’s first filibuster of the session over liability protections for businesses and health care providers.
After nearly 15 hours of debate and negotiations behind the scenes, legislation sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was given initial approval shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The bill would shield businesses and health care providers from most COVID-19-related lawsuits unless a high standard of proof could be met. Residents would have up to one year to pursue legal action in instances of medical malpractice and, under the bill substitute, now have up to two years in cases of product liability or after an alleged exposure, like claiming the virus was contracted on a business’s premises.
A contentious amendment brought by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, that would have given religious organizations like churches blanket immunity from COVID-19 liability claims was pared down in the final bill and now only would allow for religious organizations to be held liable if the plaintiff “can prove intentional misconduct.”
The bill also would not prevent lawsuits challenging state or local orders requiring businesses suspend or stop services and lawsuits dealing with certain insurance-related claims for businesses.
The bill must be approved one more time by the Senate before it can be sent to the House.
The issue is a top priority for Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who has said he wants it to be the first piece of legislation that hits his desk. Parson had reversed course in December and asked lawmakers to drop its consideration from a special session after a COVID-19 outbreak delayed work.
Opponents of the legislation have argued it would protect businesses that flout the rules and is a solution in search of a problem.
Negotiations stretched overnight after Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, raised issues early Tuesday afternoon, including with the latitude health care providers were given under the bill.
The finalized bill’s language clarified that in cases of medical malpractice against health care providers, elective procedures delayed with good cause “shall not be considered recklessness or willful misconduct.” The standard for plaintiffs to prove “clear and convincing evidence” was also removed in medical malpractice cases — but remained for exposure and product liability cases.
Other provisions regarding limits on class-action lawsuits and giving the attorney general the ability to pursue civil action against any person believed to be engaging in a pattern of frivolous lawsuits were also removed from the final substitute. A sunset provision was also added that stipulates the bill would expire four years after it’s effective.
Members of the conservative caucus also raised concerns over the course of the filibuster, with debate snagging over Moon’s amendment that explicitly exempted religious organizations from being held liable from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits and did not require them to post a warning notice at their entrance. Moon argued that without the amendment, the bill could open the floodgates for lawsuits against houses of worship.
Proponents of the legislation have said its intent is to stem frivolous lawsuits. Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bill White, a Republican from Joplin who sponsored a similar bill, said that businesses stepped up amid the pandemic, like alcohol manufacturers pivoting to producing hand sanitizer.
“We are protecting people now, so that again, they will do the same kind of very heroic response” in future emergencies, White said.
He insisted that the bill’s current language would already protect religious groups.
“When we write things in law, it needs to be able to handle those that have gone beyond the pale — the deviant,” White said, “that it is intentional, putting someone at likely risk of harm, and they actually are harmed and they die. We need to be able to hold that person accountable."
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a public charity. It can be found at missouriindependent.com.
