Omicron cases in the United States have risen 27% in the past 14 days, though so far there’s little evidence of that surge yet in the Joplin metro area.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at both regional hospitals remain steady and similar to numbers recorded in the past two weeks.
On Wednesday, Freeman Health System reported 26 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 14 of those in the hospital’s medical COVID-19 unit, eight in the intensive care unit and four at the Freeman Neosho hospital. Two patients were on ventilators. Freeman officials recorded 23 cases a week ago and 20 the week before that.
At Mercy Hospital Joplin, 22 COVID-19-positive patients were reported Wednesday, with 10 of them in the ICU. Seven of the 22 patients were on ventilators. Mercy’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 28 patients Dec. 15 and nearly 20 patients two weeks ago.
Nationwide, the omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. The delta variant is now believed to account for less than 8% of all new infections in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because of the omicron variant, hospitalizations have climbed 13% over the past 14 days, prompting President Joe Biden on Tuesday to address the nation concerning the new variant. In his speech, he promised to create vaccination and testing sites and to send 1,000 military medical professionals to help hospitals nationwide.
The first U.S. omicron case was reported Dec. 1. The first omicron-positive case in Missouri, a St. Louis resident, was reported just three days later. Missouri is now seeing a seven-day average of new cases of more than 3,000; back in October, that number sat below 1,000.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention,” said Donald Kauerauf, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director, in a statement. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
According to state data, the city of Joplin is at a vaccination rate of about 60%, with 30,672 residents now fully vaccinated. St. Louis (59%), St. Charles (57.9%) and Boone (55.4%) counties are behind Joplin at the top of the list.
Jasper County is 32.3% fully vaccinated, while Newton County is 29.5% fully vaccinated, according to state data.
