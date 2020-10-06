BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Most of the residents at Quaker Hill who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, officials with the skilled nursing home said late Monday.
In addition, the special COVID-19 unit that had been established at the home in late August has been closed, although it will be kept available for future use if needed, officials said.
A total of 24 residents tested positive during the outbreak that began in late August. Of those, five died and 19 recovered. A total of 10 employees and three vendors also had tested positive and are considered recovered, officials said.
There have been no residents testing positive since Sept. 15. An additional complete round of testing of residents was to take place on Tuesday, and twice-weekly testing of staff members will continue. If a positive test is returned, all residents, family and staff will be notified, officials said.
Quaker Hill is operated by Americare Senior Living.
Nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began in March. Locally, outbreaks have been reported at Spring River Christian Village, NHC Healthcare Joplin, Joplin Gardens, Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Grove Nursing Center.
Because of the risks associated with nursing homes, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living are urging states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution to all long-term care operations. The two groups note that the average age of residents in long-term care facilities is 85, and the risk of mortality from COVID-19 for this age group is 630 times higher than those who are 18 to 29.
Current data shows that while COVID-19 cases in all long-term care homes account for 8% of total cases nationwide, they account for 41% of all COVID-19-related deaths.
"In many parts of the country, long-term care was not prioritized at the start of the pandemic, but we can learn from this terrible tragedy," the two groups wrote in a letter late last month to the National Governors Association. "Members of our nation’s greatest generation and the brave men and women who keep them safe deserve our support. Being among the first to receive a vaccine when it becomes available will help mitigate the risk and prevent further deaths."
