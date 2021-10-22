It has been tough for nonprofits — especially those involved with breast cancer — as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched through a second year.
The pandemic has meant postponed meetings and survivor gatherings, delayed or canceled fundraisers, and an entire shift in dealing with the public.
It also meant some women who rely on services provided by nonprofits such as the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation may have experienced a delay in obtaining lifesaving mammograms.
Kristi Seibert, outreach director for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, said the pandemic took away one key component in a breast cancer patient’s arsenal — options for early detection mammograms as medical centers limited access during the various waves of COVID-19.
Seibert said that during the height of the pandemic foundation officials stopped hosting the quarterly walk-in screening events, with the first event resuming mid-October in Joplin.
“People put off their mammograms because access was reduced,” Seibert said. “Some were fearful of walk-in medical facilities.”
Other challenges, Seibert said, included the reduction of income due to workplace closures or a loss of insurance, which meant some women postponed yearly screenings.
Seibert, a breast cancer survivor herself, said she knows early detection is key when it comes to survival rates. She has talked with medical officials who said some women diagnosed in the past year and a half have found their disease further along than expected.
She’s also watched as changes to the economy created a greater need for patient assistance — be it for rent, house payments, utility payments or other major bills — with the foundation reporting more people seeking assistance each month.
Major fundraisers, such as the BCFO’s yearly Pink Ribbon Gala, and Hope 4 You’s annual Race 4 Hope, were also canceled in 2020, causing a reduction in income for both organizations. While BCFO’s gala will take place on Oct. 29 at Indigo Sky Casino, Hope 4 You’s race became a virtual event in June because of the increase in the delta variant this summer.
Sharon Clark, president of Hope 4 You, said her team of volunteers pushed forward to continue to provide financial support to regional hospitals — monies designated to help fund mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women.
Clark credits “pink events” hosted by local high schools, including those in Carthage, Carl Junction, Sarcoxie and Joplin, as well as Missouri Southern State University, with providing funds to keep the foundation’s efforts moving forward. This month, the foundation’s partnership with Panera Bread’s pink ribbon bagel campaign is taking place. Clark is optimistic it will once again be a good fundraising effort.
“We are thankful for each dollar,” Clark said. “If someone walks up and gives us 50 cents, we’re just as ecstatic as if someone comes up and gives us $50,000.”
All funds raised by both foundations go to aid breast cancer patients. BCFO receives administrative funding through its various license agencies; Hope 4 You’s board of directors are all volunteers.
Both Clark and Seibert said isolation and quarantining at home have made the biggest difference for the breast cancer patients they come in contact with through their work.
“Our Surviving Together group didn’t meet at all last year,” Clark said. “And we haven’t met this year, because we can’t jeopardize anyone’s immune system. (The pandemic) caused some cancer patients to be like hermits.”
Seibert said many women who typically attend appointments with a team of supporters found themselves going to chemo treatments or other therapy alone because of limitations placed on visitors.
“It not only involved (a patient’s) physical health, but also their emotional and psychological health,” Seibert said. “Depression has been a big issue. It’s hard on ladies to be so isolated.”
