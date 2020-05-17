As restaurants in Joplin get back to serving customers at their tables in dining rooms, the Joplin Health Department has resumed its regular health inspections.
Some of those inspections now have details on how a restaurant is dealing with disease prevention guidelines in response to the pandemic.
Listed as COVID-19 observations, the details cover a variety of strategies and services, from whether a customer can get their own soda refill to whether employees are wearing face coverings.
But those observations have no bearing on whether a restaurant passes or fails an inspection, said Ryan Talken, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department.
"We're just checking it out," Talken said. "If we come across any deficiencies, we can review those and give some guidance."
When publishing health inspections, the Globe includes those COVID-19 observations as they are written.
Talken said the city has a "hotline" for COVID-19 issues that people can use, but so far a majority of calls coming into the hotline dealing with restaurants are from people associated with those restaurants, asking for more information about how they can serve customers safely.
Health inspections are made in accordance with food handling standards and check a variety of things to prevent unsafe food from being served to customers. Inspections check the cleanliness of a restaurant, the proper temperatures of food in storage and after preparation, and more.
Findings are listed as either priority or core violations. If a restaurant is unable to immediately address a priority violation, it usually fails the inspection and will be checked for compliance in a follow-up inspection in the immediate future.
Talken said food has not proven to be an effective transmission vector for the virus. Only a handful of changes have been made regarding food safety, including how employees must wear nonsurgical masks.
"We always encourage restaurant patrons to remember that they have just as much risk of contaminating their own food, just by walking in and handling doors or eating with their hands before washing them," Talken said.
The ordinance recently passed by the City Council allowing restaurants to open are enforceable, said Jordan Paul, assistant to the city attorney. The procedure is complaint-driven, he said: If an issue is discovered, the city contacts the restaurant, reviews the concern and gives owners time to comply.
Paul said the city has not yet issued a single citation to a restaurant — even during the stay-at-home order in effect over the last few weeks.
"We've had citizens calling us to complain about a particular restaurant," Paul said. "But more of our calls are from businesses making sure they understand the ordinance."
