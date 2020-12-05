COVID-19 spike limits ability to contact trace locally

The sheer number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in Southwest Missouri has left area public health officials with insufficient staff to handle contact tracing.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said when the number of new cases exceeds 45 or so on a given day, his staff struggles to contact all the people who have tested positive. Joplin’s daily case count exceeded 45 on 10 of the of the past 23 days, he said this week.
“There were timeframes in there where we’d end the day with a stack of cases that were yet to be investigated from the previous day, when we’d have 70-plus or 80-plus cases,” Talken said. “We’re hoping to stay up to date with our caseloads. As long as we have days where our caseloads are in the 30s to low 40s per day, we can keep up, but when it gets up above that, that’s when we start to struggle.”
During part of that time, Talken said his staff resorted to sending letters to some of the people who tested positive instead of calling them.
Contact tracing is when an investigator with a local department of health reaches out to someone diagnosed with an infectious disease and works with them to determine all the people they may have come in close contact with who might have become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls this case investigation and contact tracing “a core disease control measure."
Directors of four area health departments said they’ve each had days during this latest spike in which they’ve had to resort to some kind of modified contact tracing. In most cases, that means only contacting the infected person and people in the household, unless they find out that person has been in some kind of larger group of people, such as a school, daycare, nursing home or other kind of congregate setting.
“We’re still contact tracing but it’s very difficult, and we’ve kind of changed our procedure a little bit in that we’re dealing with those who are positive,” said Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department. “We’re at a point that to say we’re doing extensive contact tracing on every positive case — no, we are not. I don't think there’s any way we possibly can. There’s just too much out there. There are too many cases. We don’t have the manpower; we don’t have the staffing to be able to push that.”
Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said the county has had days recently with more than 100 new cases, and contact tracing is a real challenge.
“We do have some assistance: We have a contract with Access Family Care to help do that contact tracing, so we’re farming some of that out,” Moehr said. “They’re working with Joplin (Health Department) as well and between what Joplin has been seeing and what we’re seeing, they’ve had some difficulties as far as keeping up with everything. So yeah, it’s been difficult.”
Contact tracing can be a problem at times for some of the area’s smaller counties.
Joel Dermott, administrator of the Barton County Health Department, said the county has been forced to modify its contact tracing efforts during times when the virus spread is spiking.
“When we’re getting inundated, yeah, it’s very difficult to do real extensive contact tracing just from a time standpoint,” he said. “Most folks are very aware of what’s going on, they’re very aware of the virus, who they’ve been around, who’s been exposed, and a lot of them will tell you, ‘I’ve already notified people that I’ve been around, and I’ve notified friends and family.’ If there’s work involved, they’ve notified employers, and employers are doing a lot of that tracing as well because honestly, employers know who their employees have been around, who they haven’t been around at work, so it kind of goes on a case-by-case basis. If we get a situation it’s in, say, a daycare, we’ll pull that out and go to the parents of the children in the daycare. Schools, we follow up and do extensive contact tracing there.”
Extra help
All four of the health departments contacted by the Globe said they’ve also used money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed earlier this year to hire extra help.
Talken, in Joplin, said in addition to working with Access Family Care, his office has hired 12 people, full and part time.
“Not all 12 of those are involved in the actual contact tracing like the actual phone calls to positive patients,” Talken said. “Those are also individuals who enter data for us; there’s a person whose full-time job is to answer the phone, which constantly rings. They are always answering phone calls and answering emails and such.”
Bergner, in Newton County, said he’s hired 10 contact tracers to assist the three already on his staff.
“We’re just working with them using a combination of CARES funds and then a state contract,” Bergner said. “CARES funding through the rest of this year, then in January we’ll switch over to a state contract that will carry us for a few months, but I don’t know how long. Certainly we’re hopeful a vaccine comes on quickly. Maybe in a couple of weeks that process will begin. My hope is by early summer we’ll see a greatly reduced number of cases due to vaccination, but we’ll see how that plays out.”
In Barton County, Dermott hired one more person to give him three contact tracers.
“We’re a small county, small population. At the same time we have a pretty small staff as well, and we’ve been at this since back in March,” Dermott said. “I have people who haven't had a day off since June. We’re on call on the weekends and even Thanksgiving. We’re taking phone calls and getting meals and stuff. That’s part of it. It’s a little bit of a grind right now, but that’s what we’re here for.”
Falling through the cracks
Bergner, in Newton County, said as hard as his staff is working, there are cases where people learn they’ve tested positive but don’t hear from the health department for days after they get that positive result.
“Some people do fall through the cracks,” Bergner said. “We have people who will call and say, 'Hey, I was positive on whatever date and I haven’t heard anything from the health department. We try to resolve their issues immediately. There are those who fall through the cracks, but we’re doing our very best to try to reach out to everyone.”
Talken, in Joplin, said sometimes people don’t hear from the health department because the health department isn’t the first to get results.
“There are times when we are a day or so behind on notifying our cases; I think you’re probably hearing the same thing from the other health departments,” he said. “An individual may receive a positive test result, but it may be a day or two until they hear from us and that could either be because we are behind on our notifications or there’s also a lag time between when the patient may get the positive result and whenever that result runs through the channels from the laboratory up to the state and back to us. There can be a bit of a lag in there.”
Talken said even if a person doesn’t hear from the health department immediately, they should still start to isolate to keep their family and others from getting sick.
He also said he understands that the public is tired of hearing about the virus, adding that he’s tired of hearing about it too, but an end to this pandemic is in sight in the form of vaccines.
“Everybody has this fatigue going on, and we’re so close,” Talken said. “People just need to stay strong and keep up the fight and finish it out strong because we are getting very close to the end. There is a light at the end of the tunnel; we just need to stay vigilant a little bit longer.”
