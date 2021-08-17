The team with NextGen Diagnostic Services in Joplin is aiming to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by providing free testing in the area and state.
Nanda Nunnelly, the president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin at 110 S Main St., says she established a NextGen Diagnostic Services operation in Joplin in November.
“I was looking for testing and couldn’t find testing around here,” Nunnelly said. “I’ve spent most of my life working and managing laboratories, so I just thought there has to be a way for people to have mobile testing and have people come to them. I did some research and started this in November. We went to people’s homes, their front porch, in their driveway, in their car and gave them testing. We felt it was better for us to go to them rather than them coming out into the community.”
NextGen Diagnostic Services is a certified laboratory that provides molecular and antigen testing to see if an individual has an active COVID-19 infection, according to Nunnelly. The samples are collected with a noninvasive nasal swab. Antigen testing is a rapid test that can produce results in approximately 15 minutes, Nunnelly said.
“We know that there’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy around here, and if people don’t want to get a vaccine, then let’s test,” she said. “We have a wonderful test now. It’s not like the old one where you have to go deep inside of the nose. This is less than an inch right inside of your nostril, and it tickles. It doesn’t hurt, and it’s not uncomfortable. We have changed the testing style, so it’s not as invasive or uncomfortable.”
The local mobile lab also provides antibody tests, which identifies antibodies in the immune system that are produced as a result of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active COVID-19 infection, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
It’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve had close contact with a positive case, even if you’re vaccinated, according to Nunnelly.
“A person can be negative one day and positive the next day,” Nunnelly said. “If you’ve been exposed, it’s free. Get tested. You can also go to the Missouri COVID dashboard and have a test mailed to you. You can collect it yourself in your home and then ship it. However, it does take a little bit longer, but it’s good if you didn’t want to go out.”
The employees of the local operation call themselves the “COVID Busters” and have been conducting tests at The Roxy parking lot in Joplin and larger events such as the Missouri State Fair.
“My employees are good people who want to do this to make sure their community stays safe,” Nunnelly said. “We are the ‘COVID Busters.’ They’re standing out here in PPE. It’s hot and sometimes raining. They do this because they love the community.”
Growing need for testing
The need for COVID-19 testing has only continued to grow, Nunnelly said, as the contagious delta variant takes hold. The Associated Press reported this week that Missouri ranked fourth in per capita deaths over seven days, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday.
NextGen Diagnostic Services teamed up with Dynamic DNA Laboratories of Springfield, Missouri, this spring to offer more testing. The groups were offered a renewable contract by the Missouri Department of Health and Seniors Services in April to conduct mobile COVID-19 testing across the state. Rapid tests are being used more frequently in places such as nursing homes and schools to help curb the spread.
“We test babies all of the way up to older individuals,” Nunnelly said. “We have seen a lot of younger patients, and I think it’s great, especially now that we’re looking at going back to school. If we can catch some of these cases in August or before school starts, it would make a huge difference.”
Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department administrator, said he believes COVID-19 testing is a necessity, especially with the sharp rise in cases caused by the delta variant. Jasper County had 253 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days and 590 in the last 14 days, according to the county health department on Tuesday.
“I think it’s really important now, almost more important than it has been at times in the past, because of the new delta variant, and it seems to be able to spread much more rapidly,” Moehr said. “The past variants, if there was a case in the household and they could isolate that family member fairly well, there was a good chance that other people wouldn’t have gotten sick. But now, if one person in the household gets it, it’s pretty much gone through the entire household before it’s over.”
Although the Jasper County Health Department doesn’t provide COVID-19 testing to the public, it uses the tests for things such as contact tracing. State and federal law requires all positive COVID-19 tests to be reported to the local health department, according to Moehr.
“We think COVID-19 testing is important for a couple of reasons,” he said. “First, it gives us a better idea of what’s actually going on in the community. The more people who get tested, the more we understand how much spread there is in the community. It also gives us an opportunity if there are positive tests, especially people who may have slight symptoms, it allows us to work with them to get them into isolation and follow up with contacts to slow the spread of the virus.”
