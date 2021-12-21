PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Health Department will offer COVID-19 booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 2 to 4 p.m., every Tuesday and Friday, with the exception of Dec. 24.
Ample supplies of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Appointments aren't required.
Free rapid COVID-19 and flu tests are also available, with no appointments necessary, at the Crawford County Health Department, 410 E. Atkinson Ave.
Testing will also take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the city park in McCune, Kansas.
Details: 620-231-5411.
