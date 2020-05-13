A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closed Wednesday at the Joplin Athletic Complex and will reopen Friday on the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter.
Joplin's health director, Dan Pekarek, said lower than expected demand for tests is the reason Walmart and eTrueNorth are moving the testing site to Walmart property and reducing hours of service. They have been operating the test site in cooperation with state and local governments.
Pekarek said at a City Hall briefing that he did not have details regarding the specific number of tests that have been done or the number of positive results that were detected by the testing.
The testing site will reopen Friday at Walmart Store No. 79, 2623 W. Seventh St.
Tests will be available to those eligible from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The free tests are available to health care workers and first responders whether or not they have symptoms. Others may obtain tests if they have eligible symptoms.
To seek an appointment for a test, go online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com.
Joplin had two new confirmed cases of the virus disease on Friday, raising the number in the city limits to 10. Pekarek said four people are in quarantine.
He and Mayor Gary Shaw encouraged residents to wear masks when they go out in public and continue to take precautions to try to prevent a large spike in cases now that the city and state stay-at-home orders have been lifted for most people.
"Keep on doing those things we know to do," the mayor said. "Keep trying. Keep working. We're going to get where we need to be" so that the incidence of cases does not grow rapidly.
Pekarek reminded people that those things include washing hands frequently, keeping countertops and doorknobs sanitized, covering coughs, and continuing to observe social distancing.
Summer school
Plans are being made for a traditional summer school program to be offered by the Joplin School District, Superintendent Melinda Moss said Wednesday.
School officials are working with Joplin's Health Department on the plans.
"Barring any spikes in our local COVID cases, we will begin summer school on June 1 and we will run through July 1," Moss said.
She said the plan calls for a 15-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio.
"We are going to keep our classroom size consistent to avoid commingling of groups throughout the day, and we have many other safety protocols in place," Moss said.
Bus transportation will not be provided for summer school except for special education students who require transportation as part of their extended school year services.
Further details about summer school and enrollment forms will be posted on the district's website next week. Meal pickup sites also will be announced then.
Pupils are to be dropped off for the summer school classes, and students will go straight to their classrooms rather than to a commons area. Each day they will be screened, but not for temperatures because the district is not equipped to take temperatures of that many, the superintendent said. Parents will be asked to check their children's temperatures each day.
Schools will have a place to segregate any child who becomes sick during the school day.
The district surveyed parents and the majority preferred a traditional five-day summer school schedule rather than some type of virtual learning, Moss said.
In addition, the school district has served more than 300,000 meals to children since in-school classes were dismissed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, two meals a day have been provided for about 2,900 children, or about 5,800 meals a week. The current meal program will end May 21, but a new cycle will pick up again when summer school starts.
