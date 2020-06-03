As if last night's postponed municipal elections weren't enough, Wednesday was filled with plenty of reminders in the newsroom of how COVID-19 is still something we all must deal with.
Later tonight on joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's edition you'll find several reports related to the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Debby Woodin will report on the Joplin Health Department monitoring a high number of contacts reladed to current COVID cases — the 15th of which was announced today — in Joplin. Statewide, another 200 were announceed today.
Additionally, you'll learn about an online survey the city will soon launch. Responses will help the city complete a COVID needs assessment so that it can pursue state and federal funding. And Kevin McClintock will tell us about the varying degrees to which area hospitals are easing visitor restrictions.
As for news that broke today:
- A 2-year-old victim of child abuse died Tuesday from his injuries. A 22-year-old man has already been arrested on charges of child abuse stemming from incidents in April and May.
- In Minneapolis, prosecutors filed a tougher murder charge on one officer and new charges on three others in the death of George Floyd.
- In the first large, high-quality study to test it, the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was proved ineffective for preventing COVID-19.
In case you missed any election results, you'll find stories and results about all those area elections here. We hope you have a peaceful evening and a terrific tomorrow.
