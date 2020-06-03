Freeman visitors

Kay Glendenning sanitizes a mobility scooter for a visitor on Monday at Freeman Hospital. Auxiliary members have returned to the information desk as the hospital has loosened its restrictions for visitors. Globe | Roger Nomer

As if last night's postponed municipal elections weren't enough, Wednesday was filled with plenty of reminders in the newsroom of how COVID-19 is still something we all must deal with.

Later tonight on joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's edition you'll find several reports related to the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Debby Woodin will report on the Joplin Health Department monitoring a high number of contacts reladed to current COVID cases — the 15th of which was announced today — in Joplin. Statewide, another 200 were announceed today.

Additionally, you'll learn about an online survey the city will soon launch. Responses will help the city complete a COVID needs assessment so that it can pursue state and federal funding. And Kevin McClintock will tell us about the varying degrees to which area hospitals are easing visitor restrictions.

As for news that broke today:

In case you missed any election results, you'll find stories and results about all those area elections here. We hope you have a peaceful evening and a terrific tomorrow.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.

Recommended for you