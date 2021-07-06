Today in the Globe newsroom we returned to COVID's grip on the region.
COVID-19 infections continue to go up slowly but steadily at Joplin's two largest hospitals. The Joplin City Council will get a briefing from the Joplin Health Department during tonight's meeting.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Other actions taken during tonight's council meeting.
- A man being charged with DWI after a crash resulted in a fatality.
- Southeast Kansas is now a hotspot for the disease.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.