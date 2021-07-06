COVID Update

Jill Goddard, left, and Kendra Jordan, COVID testers at Freeman Health System, bag a sample on Tuesday afternoon. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we returned to COVID's grip on the region.

COVID-19 infections continue to go up slowly but steadily at Joplin's two largest hospitals. The Joplin City Council will get a briefing from the Joplin Health Department during tonight's meeting.

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Other actions taken during tonight's council meeting.
  • A man being charged with DWI after a crash resulted in a fatality.
  • Southeast Kansas is now a hotspot for the disease.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.