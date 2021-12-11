Missouri 939,703 | 15,583

Kansas 486,109 | 6,830

Oklahoma 681,346 | 11,272

Arkansas 538,208 | 8,840

U.S. 50.7 million | 817,765

International 269.9 million | 5.31 million

--

Jasper County 14,558 | 245

Newton County 7,748 | 130

City of Joplin 9,202 | 183

Barry County 4,936 | 82

Barton County 1,597 | 32

Lawrence County 5,532 | 136

McDonald County 4,159 | 63

Crawford County 7,380 | 117

Cherokee County 3,912 | 78

Ottawa County 6,430 | 101

Delaware County 7,737 | 161

Tags

Trending Video