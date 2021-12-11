Missouri 939,703 | 15,583
Kansas 486,109 | 6,830
Oklahoma 681,346 | 11,272
Arkansas 538,208 | 8,840
U.S. 50.7 million | 817,765
International 269.9 million | 5.31 million
--
Jasper County 14,558 | 245
Newton County 7,748 | 130
City of Joplin 9,202 | 183
Barry County 4,936 | 82
Barton County 1,597 | 32
Lawrence County 5,532 | 136
McDonald County 4,159 | 63
Crawford County 7,380 | 117
Cherokee County 3,912 | 78
Ottawa County 6,430 | 101
Delaware County 7,737 | 161
