LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital has become the 29th Missouri hospital, out of more than 180 hospitals statewide, to achieve a Level III Stroke Center designation.
This essentially means that, when Lamar or Barton County residents suffer a stroke, they no longer need to be automatically transported to hospitals in neighboring communities for treatment.
“We had no stroke designation before this,” said Dr. Jeremy Sturgell, medical director of the Cox Barton County emergency department. Because of this, “we had local patients who were being bypassed to go to other facilities.”
Those bypasses had to do directly with the Time Critical Diagnosis System, a statewide emergency medical care response system put into place to provide the quickest response time and highest quality of care for stroke victims. The system has saved lives by transporting patients directly to a nearest stroke-designated facility — either Level II or Level I hospitals based in Joplin, Springfield, Kansas City or Wichita, Kansas.
Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, and they occur when blood flow to the brain is impeded, usually by a blood clot, according to the American Red Cross. Stroke victims require a rapid assessment, diagnosis and treatment, and they must receive care within the shortest amount of time possible to minimize lasting injury to the brain.
“It was not an ideal situation to have patients locally in our county having to travel by ambulance to another county 45 minutes away and having their care delayed,” Sturgell said. “We saw that there was a big need in our community to have (Level III) services available here.”
The work to achieve such a designation was launched in 2019, he said, though the pandemic slowed things down considerably, particularly in 2020. With the Level III status now in place, Cox Barton now works directly with CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield, a Level I Stroke Center, Sturgell said.
“Patients will come to us in the ER, and we now have the ability to get the imaging of the brain … and if a stroke is present … the neurology team at Cox South at the stroke center can log in and see the patient in the ER here, and depending on what the imaging shows, if they have a stroke that needs an intervention, we can get them transferred right way to Cox South in a very fast and streamlined way," he said. "Or, if they don’t have anything that needs to be handled at a Level I center, we can actually keep those patients here locally for further stroke care.”
Sturgell said he can’t say enough about the team assembled to work on the Level III designation.
“This incredible team worked on and implemented protocols over a two-year period to achieve this designation because it was the right thing to do for the hospital and our community," he said.
“We’ve already seen great outcomes come from the stroke program,” Sturgell continued. “We’ve had patients (whose) care would have otherwise been delayed … and they may not have had the good outcome they had had we not been here, able to provide a timely prognosis and treatment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.