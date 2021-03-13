LAMAR, Mo. — Dr. David “Michael” Steele, general surgeon, has joined the health care team at Cox Barton County Hospital.
Steele started seeing patients on March 8 inside Cox Barton’s Medical One Specialty Clinic. His areas of expertise include endoscopy, general surgery and wound care.
For nearly 30 years, Steele has worked exclusively in rural settings. He said the decision to join CoxHealth was an easy one because it’s a strong health system with great leadership.
“We are excited Dr. Steele chose Cox Barton to continue his focus on rural medicine,” said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton County Hospital, in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our local team of experts. It’s rare to find so many quality, certified specialty providers in a small community, but we have them.”
The Medical One Specialty Clinic is located inside Cox Barton County Hospital on Northwest First Lane in Lamar. For more information or to make an appointment, call 417-681-5284.
