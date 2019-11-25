LAMAR, Mo. — A public ceremony for three people to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Cox Barton County Hospital, formerly Barton County Memorial Hospital, is on the horizon.
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Education Room at the hospital, 29 N.W. First Lane. Refreshments will be served.
Hall of Fame inductees are:
• Dr. Herbert Arnold, who graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1947 and joined Dr. Vern T. Bickel’s practice in Lamar. Arnold practiced medicine at Barton County Memorial Hospital until his retirement in August 1989.
• Mable Connors, who graduated from the Burge School of Nursing in 1962. She began working at Burge Hospital in the surgery department as a nurse before relocating to Wisconsin for several years. When she and her family moved back to Lamar in 1968, she began a 20-year career at Barton County Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a nurse in many specialties throughout the hospital. Later, she worked in Kansas City for 15 years before returning to Lamar in 2003. She worked at the hospital until her retirement in 2006.
• Virginia Rutledge, who began her career at Barton County Memorial Hospital in 1976. Over the years, she held many positions, provided assistance and support for eight CEOs, and helped provide transitional stability during changes in administration. She developed the hospital’s first set of personnel records and acted as director of personnel and human resources for several years. She retired in September 2012.
A plaque featuring the names and photos of the inductees will be placed on the Hall of Fame wall inside the hospital.
