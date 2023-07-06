Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.