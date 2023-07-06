LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital was recently named a “best practice” for quality hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The designation is part of the National Rural Health Association’s 2023 Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals program.
Cox Barton is the only critical access hospital in Missouri to be named a Top 20 recipient for quality.
“The Top 20 list confirms that our patients are consistently receiving high-quality, compassionate care,” said Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton, in a statement. “I am proud of our hospital staff for the work they do every day to sustain this level of excellence.”
The "best practice" designation was given to critical access hospitals that achieved success in quality measures or a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the rural-relevant process of care measures.
Cox Barton will be recognized in September at a ceremony to be held at the NRHA Critical Access Hospital Conference in Kansas City. A celebration is being planned locally for all hospital staff, physicians and volunteers.
To see the full list of award recipients, go to nrha.org.
