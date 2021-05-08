MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Daniel J. Samani, a full-time, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, to its health care team.
“Increasing access to specialists for people living in rural communities continues to be a priority,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett, in a release. “It’s been many years since we have had full-time orthopedic coverage in Monett. After interviewing several candidates, Dr. Samani was the perfect fit because he is a talented and experienced surgeon, and that is exactly what we need for our vibrant and growing community.”
Samani, who grew up in a small town in Iowa, offers high-quality comprehensive orthopedic care for adults and children. He specializes in sports medicine and joint reconstruction of the hip, knee and shoulder, including anterior and lateral hip replacement, quad-sparing, minimally invasive total and partial knee replacement, traditional shoulder replacement, rotator cuff reconstruction, and reverse shoulder arthroplasty.
“I’m very excited to join such a fantastic organization like CoxHealth and provide orthopedic care inside the new Cox Monett Hospital,” he said. “My dad was a family practice physician for 45 years, so I witnessed him build those vital connections with his patients, and that is exactly what I want to do here in Monett. I want to help patients get back to doing the things they love to do.”
Samani earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Ohio State University Medical Center.
His office is located at the CoxHealth Monett clinic, 1000 E. Highway 60. It is attached to the new Cox Monett Hospital.
For more information or to make an appointment with Samani, call 417-236-2440.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.