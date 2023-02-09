MONETT, Mo. — New officers were elected at the Jan. 26 quarterly meeting of Cox Monett Hospital’s community advisory board.
Jack Williams, a member of the board since 2018 and president of Monett-based WinTech Corp., was elected to serve a one-year term as president. He succeeds Nicole "Niki" Weber, who has served as president since January 2021.
Joel Thomas, of Jack Henry & Associates, was elected to serve as vice president, and Lou Ellen Honeycutt was reelected as secretary for the 2023–2024 year.
Additional members of the community serving on the hospital’s advisory board are Rod Anderson, Donna Beckett, Rusty Bowsher, Helen Cha, Steve Dodson, Dr. Mark Drake, Dennis Flattem, Chris Fuldner, Judge Mike Garrett, Dr. Megan Carter, Yesy Perez, Pete Rauch, Maura Sparks, Judge J. Edward Sweeney, Jay Triplett, Sonia Valenciano and Barbara White.
