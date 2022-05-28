MONETT, Mo. — The Cox Monett Auxiliary salad luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church, 1600 N. Central.
Attendees will have an opportunity to taste more than 40 homemade salads. Recipe books from all the salads served will be available for $4.
Admission to the luncheon is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased from a volunteer or at the door the day of the event.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of hospital equipment and scholarships for local students.
Details: 417-354-1404.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.