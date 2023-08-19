MONETT, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, Cox Monett Hospital has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible from the federal agency.
Only 16% of hospitals nationwide, 483 out of 3,076, received a five-star rating for overall quality.
“When patients choose Cox Monett, they are selecting a hospital dedicated to quality patient outcomes and compassionate care delivered by people they know and trust,” said Andrea McKay, president of Cox Monett, in a statement. “Few rural hospitals receive a five-star rating, and receiving it twice in a row demonstrates to our community that we consistently provide excellent care to all of our patients.”
The 2023 Overall Star Rating results, which were made public last month, select 46 of the hospital quality measures CMS publicly reports on Medicare.gov and divides them into five measure groups: mortality, safety of care, timely and effective care, readmission, and patient experience.
Star ratings were developed to help the U.S. government share data with the public. The system helps patients easily compare hospitals across the country to make more informed decisions about their care.
As a health system, quality improvement is a top priority, CoxHealth officials said.
“A five-star rating from CMS is an outstanding accomplishment, and it’s a reflection of the hard work being done to reach our goals,” said Dr. Cliff Ganus, associate chief medical officer for CoxHealth, in a statement. “One of the many reasons why so many people choose Cox Monett as their partner in health is because the teamwork between departments is outstanding; doctors, nurses and staff collaborate to provide excellent, safe care.”
A celebration will be held at the hospital in the coming months.
