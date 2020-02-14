MONETT, Mo. — Crews on Friday put the final steel beam into place for the new Cox Monett Hospital, which is being constructed along Highway 60 on the eastern edge of town.
CoxHealth announced plans in December 2018 to build a $42 million hospital in Monett to replace the current structure, which was built in 1953. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 1, and the official start of construction came in September with the pouring of concrete.
When complete in 2021, the 75,000-square-foot, full-service hospital will offer an enhanced emergency department, multiple operating rooms, labor and delivery departments, and an attached office building for physician clinics and 40 exam rooms.
“In this era when many rural hospitals are closing, we’re thrilled that we’re moving forward to provide an even greater level of care for individuals and families in the Monett area,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett, in a statement at the time of the groundbreaking.
To date, the Cox Monett Momentum Campaign to build the hospital has raised $6.5 million of its $7 million goal, including three separate gifts of $1 million each from Dayton and Pearl Mackey, Chris and Ginny Fuldner, and Jack and Margaret Prim.
Cox Monett Hospital began in the 1920s and was known as St. Vincent's Hospital. It was launched by local physician and World War I veteran William West, who also helped establish the American Legion chapter in Monett. When he retired, he donated the hospital to the Vincentian Sisters of Charity.
The hospital joined the CoxHealth chain in 1993. It is one of CoxHealth's two critical-access hospitals; the other is Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.